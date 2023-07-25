Dina Mahmoud (London)

The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE’s contribution of one hundred million US dollars, to support development projects in countries affected by the phenomenon of irregular migration, was received by a wide international welcome, during his participation in the work of the “International Conference on Development and Migration”, which was held yesterday in the Italian capital, Rome.

Various political and media circles praised the participation of His Highness the President of the State in the conference, which was also attended by representatives of more than 20 countries, some of which border the Mediterranean Sea, and others located in the Middle East and North Africa, along with representatives of international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations, the African Union and the European Union.

These international circles also emphasized the importance of the generous financial contribution announced by His Highness the President of the State, with regard to supporting the initiatives put forward within the “Rome Process”, which the conference participants agreed to launch, in order to address the root causes of irregular migration.

In a lengthy news report, the Associated Press news agency highlighted the UAE’s generous initiative in this regard, and the great hospitality with which its announcement was received by the conference attendees, led by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government sponsored that event, in which representatives of a number of institutions concerned with immigration issues and challenges, economic and social development, and others also participated.

In her statements regarding the tangible results of the conference, which was held for one day, with a high-level attendance by the countries and institutions that participated in it, Meloni was keen to praise the announcement of His Highness, the President of the State, to provide this large amount of money to support the “Rome Process”, describing it as an “important signal”, especially since these funds will be used to help improve conditions in countries whose citizens emigrate from them, due to poverty and lack of services.

In the same context, Dr. Cince Bianco, a visiting researcher at the European Council for Foreign Relations Center for Studies and Research, stressed in a tweet she posted on her Twitter account that the most prominent feature of the International Conference on Development and Migration was the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his work.

Bianco, an expert specializing in Gulf-European relations, confirmed that this participation reflects the great interest that the UAE attaches to the files that were raised during that forum, noting at the same time the atmosphere of harmony and understanding that prevails in general in relations between the state and various European countries.

As for “The Print” newspaper, it paid attention to the intense diplomatic activity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on the sidelines of his participation in the “International Conference on Development and Migration”, which included holding meetings that included Arab and Western leaders, including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel, next to Tunisian President Qais Saeed and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The newspaper pointed out that His Highness the President of the State, during these meetings, discussed the most prominent files that were put to the table for discussion during the conference, along with the most important results of his work, in addition to the bilateral relations between the state on the one hand, and the European Union, Tunisia and Lebanon, on the other hand.

The Print also highlighted in its report the praise of the leaders participating in these meetings for the financial contribution announced by the UAE in the conference, and what it will lead to in strengthening and supporting development projects in countries that are a source of irregular migration.

“a promising step”

Analysts, who spoke to the “My End Makers” website, stressed that the Emirati contribution announced by His Highness the President of the State during the conference constitutes a “promising step” in every sense of the word, in the midst of international efforts to find effective solutions to the problem of irregular migration, which is exacerbating, in light of the tangible increase in the number of its victims, who are trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach European shores.