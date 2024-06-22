Dina Mahmoud (Gaza, London)

Western analysts have warned of the dangers of the current absence of any clear vision anticipating the features of the phase after the end of the current war in the Gaza Strip, as this opens the door to continued violence in a way that causes serious harm to the various parties. Analysts stressed that the lack of a “next day plan” brings back to the minds of the major powers trying to silence the guns in the Strip, led by the United States and its European allies, memories of their involvement in conflicts across the seas, without having clear visions of what would happen after turning the page on the fighting.

In addition, it would be possible to develop a clear and detailed vision, as much as possible, for the post-war phase in Gaza, including setting specific steps that would ensure the transition to a period of stability and calm, reduce the chances of fighting breaking out again, and give hope to Gazans.

Although there have been many scenarios circulating since the first weeks of the war regarding what may follow, these proposed plans have not yet risen to the level of a coherent strategy that could open the way to finding a sustainable political settlement that would provide the opportunity to begin the arduous reconstruction processes. And expensive.

According to analysts, including Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University, the lack of agreement on a post-war scenario in Gaza threatens to continue security unrest and humanitarian crises in the Strip, even if the obstacles to reaching a ceasefire are removed, or even Find a temporary truce.

Byman, who is also a senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, considered that developing a coherent vision of the situation in the Gaza Strip once the curtain falls on the war is necessary to enable various relief organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands. Of civilians, who are in dire need of it.

The teams affiliated with these organizations need a future plan to ensure the creation of an entity capable of providing sufficient security and order, allowing their workers to carry out their tasks and distribute supplies efficiently and fairly, without being exposed to the risk of becoming victims of attacks.

At the same time, Bayman acknowledged that there are multiple challenges that may prevent the availability of the foundations that must be agreed upon to outline the features of the “next day” scenario in Gaza, such as the success of the international community in forming a peacekeeping force and sending it to the Strip, which is a matter that is surrounded by many matters. difficulties at the present time. The political researcher, in statements published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on its website, stressed the need for planning for the post-war phase to begin immediately, warning that refraining from doing so threatens that the current crisis will continue for an indefinite period, which is not the case. It should be welcomed by any party to the conflict, he said.