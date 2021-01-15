Cellular prices may rise by 15-16% in 2021. These conclusions were reached in the analytical agency Content Review on Friday, January 15.

“Basic services, including voice calls and the Internet, at tariffs in the lower price category will be subject to adjustment to a lesser extent than tariffs in the middle and high categories,” “RIA News” words of the head of Content Review Sergey Polovnikov.

Analysts cite the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the rise in the price of mobile services, due to which operators had to increase their costs.

In addition, legislative initiatives of the state also affect the rise in prices, since operators are forced to compensate for the costs of their implementation at the expense of subscribers.

At the same time, at the end of December 2020, analysts interviewed by Izvestia predicted that prices for mobile communications and home Internet in 2021 could grow by 10-15%.

In August 2020, it became known that the tariff policy of cellular companies forces Russians to actively change operators, while maintaining the numbers.