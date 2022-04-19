Information security expert Alexander Vlasov advised not to keep money on a bank card for security purposes.

In conversation with Moscow 24 On April 18, the specialist explained that it is best to use a savings account to store money.

“It’s better not to keep money on the card that you constantly use, especially when shopping online, to the store with which you go, but to transfer it to a savings account that you can replenish or, conversely, withdraw the amount from it without any penalties,” Vlasov advised.

The analyst noted that it is better to keep a small amount of money on a bank card for certain purchases and replenish it as needed, writes Pravda.Ru. This scheme will not only protect money from scammers, but also help manage the family budget, the website writes. aif.ru.

On April 15, the Central Bank recommended that credit institutions disable online access to the account in case of suspicious transactions. However, it is recommended to inform the client about the temporary blocking and the reason for this measure. Banks can resume online access to accounts after a personal request from the consumer.

Earlier in the day, Viktor Chebyshev, a mobile cyberthreat specialist at Kaspersky Lab, warned that after the removal of Russian banking applications from the App Store and Google Play, users risk being exposed to malware that scammers will start placing on third-party resources under the guise of legitimate applications.