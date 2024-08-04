Analyst Sukonkin: Russian troops cut off an important supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ugledar

Russian military cut off the most important supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) group in Ugledar. This reported “MK” military expert Alexey Sukonkin.

He explained that after advancing in the Donetsk direction, the Russian troops fully control the section of the O-0532 Ugledar-Konstantinovka-Marbinka highway. The analyst emphasized that the passage of Ukrainian vehicles along the road is impossible. In this regard, he suggested that the fighters of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ugledar surrender if they want to save their lives.

Earlier it became known that a part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group was caught in a pincer movement in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops in the Zhelannoye area knocked out Ukrainian units from the flanks and effectively surrounded them. It was also reported that Russian troops took a transport hub in the Ugledar area of ​​the Donetsk People’s Republic under artillery fire control.