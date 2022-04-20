The Hong Kong dollar (HKD) is an important element of monetary policy. Now it is closely associated with the US dollar (USD), but it is also a serious player against it. This point of view was expressed on Wednesday, April 20, in an interview with the agency “Prime” Mikhail Shulgin, Head of the Global Research Department at Otkritie Investments.

“In 1983, the decision was made to peg HKD to USD at a rate of 7.80 HKD to 1 USD. In 2005, for practical flexibility, the ratio was changed to a range of HKD 7.75 to HKD 7.85 per USD. Accordingly, the system of pegging the Hong Kong dollar to the US dollar has proven its viability since 1983,” the analyst noted.

It is noted that the range of fluctuations between the two currencies is very narrow – 0.10 HKD or 1.28%. Thanks to this, the exchange rate is predictable and Hong Kong’s economy is stable.

“Hong Kong, as one of the centers of financial markets and world trade, benefits from continuing to support this system to maintain confidence and sustainable growth. In turn, this makes the Hong Kong dollar one of the equivalents of the US dollar when placing the foreign exchange portion of the investment portfolio within the cash and equivalents asset class,” says Shulgin.

If the exchange rate moves significantly away from the borders of the range, then the Currency Board sells or buys US dollars, which stabilizes the HKD.

“For this, the currency board has one of the largest foreign exchange reserves in the world, the amount of which is $481.6 billion. According to this indicator, Hong Kong is among the top ten countries in the world,” the expert emphasized.

In 2022, the USD/HKD rate rose to the upper limit of the range. The US is expected to raise interest rates, so the debt market is starting to sell off.

“Treasury yields are skyrocketing, supporting the growth of the US dollar on a global scale. The Hong Kong dollar is also under pressure from its US competitor. Therefore, it will not be at all surprising if in the near future we see an attempt by the course to exceed the upper limit of the range, ”reflects Shulgin.

In his opinion, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority may intervene to contain the strengthening of the US dollar. At the same time, in theory, the HKD rate can be independent of the USD and switch to market rate formation. However, in this case, the Hong Kong dollar may strengthen against the backdrop of a powerful Chinese and Hong Kong economies.

