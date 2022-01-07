It’s been a few months since the Nintendo Switch OLED, But the community is obviously already thinking about what comes next from the Japanese company. Is there a new model coming from the Switch? Or will we finally have a direct successor? This analyst shares his predictions with us.

In accordance with Piers Harding-Rolls, analyst of Ampere Analysis, the real console next-gen from Nintendo would be reaching our hands “until the end of 2024.” Talking with GamesIndustry-biz, Harding-Rolls He said he does not anticipate a ‘Switch pro‘for this year, or possibly never, and that the sales of the Switch they could start to decline this year.

“I currently anticipate that Switch sales in 2022 will start to decline. Similarly, the devices of the Nintendo Switch family will once again be the best seller in 2022 with about 21 million units sold to consumers, supported by the launch of the OLED Switch. I’m not really expecting a Switch Pro in 2022. In our forecasts we have Nintendo’s next-gen console scheduled for late 2024, so I’m convinced a ‘Pro’ model won’t even exist. ”

On more than one occasion, Nintendo has said that they are “always” working on new hardware, so there is no doubt that the company is already very busy thinking about new technologies and ways of playing. We do not know if in 2024 we will see a new console from you, but it will certainly be interesting to meet it eventually.

In case you are still not sure whether or not it is worth purchasing a OLED switch, remember that here in Atomix We reviewed it and here you can find out what we thought about this new Nintendo console.

Editor’s note: The idea of ​​Nintendo releasing a new console in 2024 doesn’t sound all that far-fetched. After all, there would still be almost three years to go but I do think they will be releasing another review of the Switch in between. I do not know what could vary with respect to the existing models, but Nintendo always has very interesting ideas.

Via: Nintendo life