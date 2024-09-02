Analyst Gechmen admits change in situation regarding Ukraine negotiations

Negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict have reached a dead end, but the situation may change soon, predicted Turkish foreign policy analyst Gokhun Gecmen. In a conversation with RIA Novosti He noted that due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, negotiations on Ukraine will become more difficult than before.

According to the expert, Russia will react harshly to steps directed against its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Another stumbling block in the conflict negotiations is the fact that, despite Kyiv’s recent demands for talks with Moscow, “no real steps have been taken,” Gechmen noted.

“I think Zelensky wants to drag out the time until the US elections. On the other hand, although today the negotiations seem to have reached a dead end, the losses of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield and the possibility of Trump’s victory (US presidential candidate Donald Trump – note from “Lenta.ru”) a different scenario may be put on the agenda at the US presidential elections,” he said.

At the same time, the analyst admitted that if Trump wins, Washington’s support for Ukraine will decrease, and Russia will again be recognized as an interlocutor. Gechmen also predicted the end of the policy of unity of the collective West. “I think that the European Union, which does not want Ukraine to be recognized as a European, rather than a global problem, will also come closer to a solution over time,” he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on the situation in the Kursk region that there was nothing to talk about with Kiev, which was attacking civilians. In addition, according to Putin, Ukraine was seeking to improve its negotiating positions in the future at the behest of the West.