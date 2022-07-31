Prime: analyst Vasilyev predicted a decrease in confidence in the dollar and euro by the end of the year

The importance of the dollar for the Russian financial system has decreased in the first half of 2022. About this agency “Prime” told Chief Analyst of Sovcombank Mikhail Vasiliev.

“The Bank of Russia and commercial banks are pursuing a policy of de-dollarization, banks and brokers are introducing increased commissions for foreign currency accounts, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank are going to replenish the country’s reserves with friendly currencies (presumably primarily yuan),” the analyst added.

Vasilyev pointed out that confidence in the Western currency has weakened after a series of anti-Russian sanctions, the departure of a number of companies and the arrest of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. The role of the dollar and the euro will decline even more by the end of the year, he predicted.

The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar, in his opinion, will be stable – about 65-70 rubles per dollar. However, the main problems are the decline in Russian exports due to sanctions, record global inflation and a decline in household incomes, energy and food crises.

“And do not forget about “verbal interventions” and other measures from the authorities’ arsenal, because the budget is comfortable with the exchange rate of 70-80 rubles per dollar,” Vasilyev recalled.

On July 29, the Central Bank began to prepare for the termination of exchange trading in the dollar. Earlier, Elvira Nabiullina said that even in the most severe scenarios, the circulation of cash dollars in Russia would continue.