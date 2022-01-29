Analysis: Why did Colombia lose? And now?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
It was lost to Peru and Qatar is seen further and further away.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 28, 2022, 10:17 PM
A counterattack led by Christian Cueva and defined by Edison Flores at minute 85 excited Peru this Friday with direct classification to Qatar World Cup, and drove away Colombia of the objective, because it fell in Barranquilla by 0-1 in Barranquilla and accumulated six games without winning.
With the goal of the American DC United midfielder, those led by Ricardo Gareca reached fourth place with 20 units while the coffee growers fell to sixth with 17.
It may interest you: (Colombia moves away from Qatar: alarming defeat against Peru!)
Peru will receive Ecuador in Lima on February 1 and Colombia will have to visit Argentina. The hosts took possession from the start of the match and had the first approach with a deflected shot from Falcao García.
January 28, 2022, 10:17 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Analysis #Colombia #lose
Leave a Reply