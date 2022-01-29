Sunday, January 30, 2022
Analysis: Why did Colombia lose? And now?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Colombia vs Peru: Match Analysismatch analysis

Fans Colombia vs Peru

It was lost to Peru and Qatar is seen further and further away.

A counterattack led by Christian Cueva and defined by Edison Flores at minute 85 excited Peru this Friday with direct classification to Qatar World Cup, and drove away Colombia of the objective, because it fell in Barranquilla by 0-1 in Barranquilla and accumulated six games without winning.

With the goal of the American DC United midfielder, those led by Ricardo Gareca reached fourth place with 20 units while the coffee growers fell to sixth with 17.

It may interest you: (Colombia moves away from Qatar: alarming defeat against Peru!)

Peru will receive Ecuador in Lima on February 1 and Colombia will have to visit Argentina. The hosts took possession from the start of the match and had the first approach with a deflected shot from Falcao García.

