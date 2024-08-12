A week after the Ukrainian army launched a surprise offensive in Kursk, southern Russia, Kiev troops control around 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory, according to the head of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky. Speaking to France 24, Domitilla Sagramoso, a senior lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, explains the Ukrainian military strategy for this incursion and why the Kursk region is particularly sensitive.

#Analysis #Ukraine #seeking #unprecedented #Kursk #incursion