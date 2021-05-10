D.he mood changes. Since the end of April, one million people in Germany were vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time in one day, since the Robert Koch Institute no longer reports increasing numbers of infections and more deaths every morning, but the values ​​are falling and instead the number of those vaccinated is growing, say politicians and virologists different. Cautious optimism is spreading. The pandemic could be over in the not too distant future. Or at least reasonably under control.

If the corona virus no longer ties up all forces, politicians and officials will not only have piles of tasks waiting for them that have been left behind in the past few months. The public also expects a thorough analysis of crisis management: what went well, what went bad, what needs to change?

The Federal Ministry of the Interior has not yet abandoned crisis mode. The officials are working intensively these days on a new corona entry regulation. Next Tuesday, the crisis team, led by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health, meets for the 70th time. There is still no time to rest and reflect on the lessons of the past fourteen months. But the basis for the learning process has already been created.

“Why not like that right away?”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, a staff department has been taking care of the documentation,” says Christian Klos, department head in the Federal Ministry of the Interior and one of the two heads of the crisis team. “The entire course of the crisis, all decisions, meeting minutes or suggestions were recorded and continuously supplemented.” In this way, the company can analyze retrospectively what needs to be done better in the next crisis. But it is also possible that the collection will have to be handed over to a parliamentary committee of inquiry.

Every now and then, Klos writes down a note. For example, the establishment of the crisis team. “It might be even better to include representatives from the federal states on the committee,” he says. This was also provided for in the organizational chart of the pandemic plan that the federal government pulled out of the drawer last year. But when the crisis team was formed, the countries weren’t there. The coordination of the federal and state governments was left to the conference of prime ministers and the meetings between the head of the chancellery and the heads of the state chancelleries. “A technical pre-coordination would certainly have also promoted a uniform approach,” says Klos and reminds us that a federal-state working group has also proven itself in the refugee crisis.

Klos also wrote the federal emergency brake on his notepad, followed by the addition “Why not like this?” Last autumn, when large parts of the population still did not want to know about a third wave, the crisis team had developed the idea of ​​a federal traffic light: the same framework conditions for the entire country, but enough leeway to adapt to the infection situation in a region.

“Due to the many different rules, the situation for the citizens at some point became very confusing,” says Klos. “In the face of such cacophony, the population’s acceptance quickly disappears.” The model quarantine ordinance, for example, has been slightly modified in every state capital, so that the question of what to do after returning from a risk area is really not easy to answer. The federal government has already learned one lesson: The corona entry regulation that the house is currently working on should include uniform quarantine rules.