No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Analysis Tiktok video appeared in the video stream, which knew me an awful lot. What makes an application algorithm so good?

by admin_gke11ifx
June 29, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tiktok is easy to fall in love with because he knows I want fresh pasta before I even realized it. It is possible because Tiktok is built around its recommendation algorithm, writes financial journalist Salla Varpula.

This the algorithm knows me scary well.

I had been using the video app Tiktok for a couple of months when I came across a video that was like customized for me. It joked about how people dress in my hometown of Kauniainen.

I hadn’t told Tiktok where I came from. It is not necessary: ​​the application can connect the score itself.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: