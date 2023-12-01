Analysis | This is why we now watch movies about smartphones, toys and sneakers

First impression is easily confused. A movie about a Blackberry? So from that early 2000s business phone? What kind of drama can be ripped from that?

Apparently a lot, because on Friday, a drama comedy will have its premiere in Finland Blackberry. The film tells the story of, well, a smartphone. In the early 2000s, Blackberry with a keyboard was a strong player in the mobile phone market, but then completely lost in the competition against iPhone and Android phones.

by Matt Johnson directed film describes the disputes, squabbles and bad business decisions that took place behind the scenes, which led to the collapse of the company. Blackberry– the film has been received by critics around the world lots of compliments.

Matt Johnson plays RIM’s geek Doug, who with his colleagues invents the Blackberry smartphone and becomes successful. At least for a while.

Blackberry is also part of the special mix of drama films about real-life companies or products.

In March appeared on the AppleTV+ streaming service By Jon S. Baird guided by Tetris, The story of a video game classic invented in the 1980s.

Seen at the cinema in April Ben Affleck’s Airthe narrative of Nike About Air Jordan decorative shoes and their developers.

In the summer, the Disney+ service appeared Eva Longoria Flamin’ Hot. Its subject is the super popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crisps in the USA (as well as their inventor, an ex-janitor of a crisp factory Richard Montañezwhose participation in the development of chips is admittedly questioned).

Did janitor Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) invent the fiery Cheetos chips or not?

“ The film about pastries heated in a toaster will be on Netflix once it is completed.

Jerry Seinfeld guided by Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story is in post-production, but probably won’t be ready for this year: the film about pastries heated in a toaster will be on Netflix anyway when it’s finished.

In principle, the summer superhit can also be counted in the same series, Greta Gerwig directed by Barbie’s. However, films based on children’s toys have been made for decades. He-Man had an adventure by Dolph Lundgren presented by Masters of the Universe -film as early as 1987. On the side of the new millennium, films about Bratz and GI Joe dolls and Transformers have been seen.

See also Football Wild Party in Toronto: Canada advanced to the men’s soccer World Cup for the first time since 1986 Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has a surprising meta level compared to other toy movies, when Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) travel to the real world and the headquarters of the Mattel company.

But why have you seen movies about basketball shoes, chips and smartphones this year?

Docent of film and television studies Jaakko Seppälä The University of Helsinki sees them as part of a continuum.

“Ultimately, popular films always follow a similar formula: the viewer is offered something new, but in the context of something familiar,” he says.

“ In the background of many real-world companies, you can find a classic arc of drama that easily appeals to the audience.

Moviegoers are interested in stories about people, and that’s ultimately what product movies offer. A consumer item familiar from everyday life, such as sneakers or chips, brings familiarity and a grippy surface to the viewer.

Ben Affleck played Nike boss Phil Knight in the movie Air.

In addition, in the background of many real-world companies, you can find a classic drama arc that easily appeals to the audience: a garage workshop becomes a successful company with perseverance and tricks. And maybe in the end we will fall even harder from the heights, like in Blackberry.

A good ten years ago, the idea of ​​’making a movie out of Facebook’ sounded radical, says Seppälä, but the end result, by Aaron Sorkin scripted by and by David Fincher a Facebook movie directed by The Social Network (2010) was the story of a man who created a revolutionary social media platform. That is, drama and the description of human life.

“If movies are made this year in Hollywood about popular shoes or mobile phones, you can assume that they will follow a similar pattern.”

That means that they contain many elements of biographical films.

“And if they don’t focus on one person, they can depict tensions, conflicts and different goals between the company’s staff – in the same way as, for example, in stories about police examinations.”

It, that drama films are now sold through some well-known product is part of the same phenomenon as the second decade-long trend of films based on comic book heroes. Or the fact that the hits, topguns and Indiana Joneses of the past are always dug up again as the basis for new interpretations.

Like a superhero, an item can also be a childhood favorite of today’s young adults, such as Air Jordan sneakers or the Tetris game. Even Blackberry’s golden days have been years away. So the filmmakers play with nostalgia.

“Everything is changing so fast that nostalgia doesn’t even have to go terribly far into the past. Even an object from the beginning of the 21st century can have strong emotional ties,” says Seppälä.

“ “It feels a little dirty to say this, but it was about brand recognition,” – Jon S. Baird

The Los Angeles Times -in leaf was written in the spring about this year’s trend of Hollywood product films. The end result was cynical. For example, they were interviewed for the case Tetris, Blackberry mixed Flamin’ Hot factors that did emphasize how they were especially interested in the people behind the brands.

But… the brands themselves also had an effect. Tetris according to director Jon S. Baird, the film’s title was initially envisioned Falling Blocks (“Falling blocks”). However, the author team ended up simply naming their work after the game.

“It feels a bit dirty to say this, but it was about brand recognition,” Baird says in the story.

Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremov are in the lead roles in the Tetris movie, which tells the story of how the West fought for the rights to the Russian developer’s game.

Blackberry director Matt Johnson also has a “cynical answer” to why there are so many product-based films now: they’re simply easy to sell to financiers.

He believes that this year will see just the beginning of a real flood of brand dramas.

in Finland real-life companies have mostly been discussed in documentaries, but a brand drama with enough grip could work here as well. And that has already been done: Maarit Lallin created and directed, a series about the founders of Nokia Made in Finland published on C More in the spring of last year.

Seppälä also reminds Aleksi Salmenperan from directing and Pekko Pesonen from writing About the giant. The film premiered in 2016 told about the environmental damage caused by the Talvivaara mine and the commotion that followed. So the well-written drama didn’t work for the company because of the advertisement, but the viewer was familiar with the film’s subject.

The same logic also applies to biopics, which are a popular genre in Finland. Looking at them, you can wonder what with the product ultimately meant. Published this fall Hurry up has been sold as a biopic Spede from Pasase. But Spede also created a strong brand around himself during his lifetime, which is associated with nostalgia, Seppälä reminds.

In 2016, the movie The Founder told the story of Ray Kroc, who developed the McDonald’s chain.

It’s about it’s ultimately about what kind of emphasis films are made with. According to Seppälä, when watching American brand dramas, you can wonder if there is some kind of cultural transition taking place.

Maybe today’s audience really wants a true story to be told through the product rather than its creator.

Or is it just a Hollywood fad, which has its roots in the easy marketability of product films.

In 2013 and 2015, two biographical films were made about the founder of Apple About Steve Jobs (by Joshua Michael Stern guided by Jobs mixed Danny Boyle’s guided by Steve Jobs).

If Jobs were made into a movie now, the title of the movie would probably be simple: iPhone.