Hello. Today I am writing to you about Catalonia and a recurring debate: the relationship between voting, family income and their origins.

The pro-independence parties have fewer low- or lower-middle-income voters than non-pro-independence parties. That is, if we take a random voter from each group, it is most likely that the independentista has a higher income.

This should not be controversial, because the data is clear. But it is important to make three warnings: the first, I am talking about proportions (there are poor independentists and rich unionists); the second is the relationship does not have to be causal (if you win the lottery, or are fired, your opinion about independence will surely not change); and above all, a third characteristic must be kept in mind, which is related to income and independence, which is the origin of each family.

With those warnings made, let’s look at the data.

The vote in poor and rich neighborhoods. We can carry out this analysis thanks to the INE, which a couple of years ago published income data by census section, which are very small areas, where about 1,000 people live. The graph distributes the votes to each party last Sunday by neighborhoods with four income levels (from the poor 25% to the rich 25%).

Vox is the party whose votes come from poor neighborhoods in the highest proportion. A quarter of all their received ballots came from there. Only the PSC comes close, with 23%. Those low-income neighborhoods only contribute 17% -18% of ERC votes.

The poor half of Catalonia contributes fewer votes to the pro-independence parties. For Junts they are 35% of their ballots, the CUP obtains 37% and ERC 41%. Instead, those same neighborhoods account for 48% of the PSC vote and 50% of Vox.

The neighborhoods of the richest 25% are almost a mirror. These places favor PDeCAT, which obtains 43% of its votes there; followed by PP (39%) —which is the exception— and Junts (36%). The parties with the least representation of these neighborhoods in their ranks are the PSC and Vox (26%).

Note: We are looking at the votes of the parties distributed by neighborhoods, not the other way around. In the 25% poor neighborhoods, the first force was the PSC (30%), followed by ERC (20%), Junts (14%) and Vox (10%). In 25% of wealthy neighborhoods, Junts (24%) won, followed by ERC (20%), PSC (20%), CUP (7%), En Comú Podem (7%) and Vox (7%).

That same graph can be detailed. What happens if we divide Catalan neighborhoods into 20 groups, from the poorest 5% to the richest 5%? Here is the graph:

Non-independence parties get more votes from the poorest neighborhoods. 9% of Vox voters and 8% of the PSC come from the poorest 10% of Catalonia. In contrast, those places only contribute 3% of the votes of Junts and 5% of those of ERC.

Junts has 8 votes from very rich neighborhoods for every vote from very poor neighborhoods. In the CUP the ratio is 3 to 1 and in ERC it is 2.5 to 1. In Vox and the commons it is only 2 to 1 and in the PSC there are almost the same votes from both places.

In the neighborhoods of the richest 10%, the left-right axis seems to matter more. These neighborhoods contribute 25% of the PDeCAT votes, 23% of the PP and 16% of the Junts, while for ERC, the PSC and the commons they account for 10%.

All parties have more votes from very rich neighborhoods than from very poor neighborhoods. In part it is because more people live in rich neighborhoods (20% more), but above all it is so because there is less abstention in these. In the neighborhoods of the richest 5%, 67% of the people voted, while in the neighborhoods of the poorest 5% only 35% did.

The above figures refer to neighborhoods, and although they are very small units, your results do not always have to represent to the individuals who live there. But in this case the survey data is a confirmation.

Income and vote household by household. The following graph represents the support that the independence of Catalonia has among Catalans of different incomes. They are data from CEO of the Generalitat, based on more than 10,000 interviews conducted between 2019 and 2021.

In low-income households, the majority oppose independence. This is the case in households with incomes below 900 euros (+20 points) and up to 1,800 euros (+8).

For average incomes – between 1,800 and 2,400 euros – the result is very equal: 48% are against independence and 46% are in favor.

A third of those surveyed declare higher incomes and in this group independence is imposed. The support is 57% (+20 points) in families with incomes between 4,000 and 5,000 euros, although it drops to 55% (+12) among the 3% of Catalans who declare higher incomes.

But be careful: family origin is essential. Before starting, I advised how this data should not be interpreted. What they say is that independence has more support from middle and high income. But that does not imply that income is the cause of that support. There is a skein of relationships, among which another variable stands out: the origin (immigrant or not) of the families. It is easy to understand that people who emigrated to Catalonia from other parts of Spain, or their children, can often have two characteristics: lower incomes and less desire to become independent.

The following graph shows that this is so.

The differences are obvious: 76% of the inhabitants of Catalonia with four Catalan grandparents want independence, while 75% of the Catalans born in another community do not want it; Nor are 59% of those born there, but they are the children of parents from abroad. The greater the roots, the greater the support for independence.

The triple relationship. Finally, I have prepared a graph with the three variables together: it tells us what percentage of people want independence in each income group and origin. Again two poles appear: among Catalans with high incomes and four Catalan grandparents, 87% want independence; while among the poorest and born abroad only 16% want it.

The graph suggests that the origin is more important (that’s why there is a lot of variation within each column). But notice that within each row there is also a growing trend for income: from the same origin, having more income is still related to more support for independence. Among people with four Catalan grandparents, for example, support rises from 64% to 87% as income grows. And the same is true of those born in other communities, where supporters of independence rise from 16% of the poorest to 26% of the richest. This can be a causal effect of income, but also of another omitted variable, such as your social circle.

Cause and consequence analysis is beyond the scope of this text, but I want to emphasize how good the information is available. The INE multiplied the socioeconomic information available in Spain when it published the income data by census section. And the CEO does a fantastic job with his surveys, which are in-depth and provide easy-to-see microdata.

2. 📊 More about Catalonia

– The results of the Catalan elections, street by street. Do not miss the map with the vote per census section, which I have made with Borja Andrino and Daniele Grasso. There you can see how small the sections are that I used in the first part of the analysis above.

– Is 51% of the vote a victory for the independence movement? I think not, for the reasons I explain in this Tuesday analysis. Yes, it seems a success to have a majority of seats.

– The surveys were very accurate. Our average committed an error 1,1 points per game (MAE). The error was only worse with Ciudadanos (3 points). The best polls were those of GESOP.

