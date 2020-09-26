One of the best-written and filmed sequences in the history of television contains only one word in its dialogues, repeated up to 33 times. And it’s one of those scenes where you realize that what you’re seeing is extraordinary. For five minutes, using only the expression fuck (Damn it would be the Spanish translation, excuse the term now) and his observation skills, two policemen solve an investigation at the scene of an old crime that leaves CSI Las Vegas in the most absolute ridiculous (without wanting to detract from Grissom and company, who also gave a good afternoon at the beginning).

The Wire, an HBO original series, ran for five seasons (2002-2008), with six different settings in Baltimore City (barely an hour’s drive from Washington): the ins and outs of an addicted police, the slums, the port, and the stevedores, the city council and the political movement and interests around it, the schools in the most abandoned neighborhoods and the work in a newspaper in crisis and how what is covered in it affects the city. It is all a sordid mix of drug trafficking, police corruption, telephone taps, politics and neighborhood stories stitched together with characters constructed with great care. It was set in Baltimore, but the same could have been any place in the world where living well, in peace and without worries is just a dream.

If for something so many people say that The Wire It is his favorite series, it is not by chance, nor am I posturing. The pen of its creator, David Simon, was accompanied by the know-how of names like Rafael Alvarez (Baltimore Sun journalist), George Pelecanos (Treme), Ed Burns (a policeman for 20 years in Baltimore, a high school teacher and co-author of The Corner, the book that gave rise to The Wire) or Dennis Lehane (author of Mystic river), among others. Low listening It was its translation in Spain when it was broadcast by Fox and TNT and it is now fully remastered on HBO Spain.

The scene of fuck, as it is known, takes place at the end of the fourth chapter of the first season. It is one of those key moments in which if you have not entered history until then, you enter. It has as protagonists two homicide detectives, the good ones, the kind who try not to fall into the sewers of corruption, but who are not free from having defects. One is Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West), a drunkard of Irish origin with a tendency to skip the orders of his superiors (his evolution in the second season priceless, demoted to patrolling the river in a boat, just the destination he had asked not to never go). The other is Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce), McNulty’s drunken partner, though more careful in dealing with his employers.

They both go to an apartment where a gun murder took place. They immediately realize that the police officer who had been in charge of the investigation was not very fine and they recreate what really happened communicating cursing (in different tones: surprise, concern, admiration …) and gestures of the face and the hands. Five masterful minutes and very much in line with that spirit of The Wire of not giving everything chewed up, of leaving things in the air, of not accommodating the viewer with easy explanations.

The origin of the sequence, according to Simon and Burns in a book about the series, All the Pieces Matter: The Inside Story of The Wireby Jonathan Abrams comes from a real detective, a Baltimore police myth, one Terry McLarney. “We were at a crime scene. We were watching, and the policemen were doing nothing but cursing left and right. Someone said something so profane that Terry started laughing and said, ‘one day we’re going to get to the point where we’ll be able to just communicate using the word fuck.’ I got the idea and told Ed about it, and then Ed wrote the sequence, ”Simons says in the book.

The word fuck in the US it is considered by a large part of society as one of the worst possible expressions. The power he gave to the scene, without being irritating and in the most natural and colloquial way possible, is superb. The actors of that episode explain that they were aware at all times that they were not shooting a normal scene, that it was something that was going to mark the series and the fiction that was being done at that time. “I wanted it to be similar to the shower sequence from Psychosis, where everything was so measured. The story was very visual, so I was very detailed when shooting ”, says in the book Clement Virgo, director of the chapter.

The Wire It has to be seen in the original version, even if it costs. The sequence dubbed into Spanish loses strength, too much. There is a lot of jargon, accents and devastating phrases of his characters to miss them and thus understand the background of the characters. And if they don’t like the series, nothing happens, but it would be strange if when they finished watching it they didn’t spontaneously get a fuck of well-spoken and resounding admiration.