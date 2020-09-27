Being the only human species on the face of the Earth unwittingly gives us an unconscious feeling of superiority. We leave behind us a long trail of human species that became extinct and were not able to reach our days. Our Neanderthal brothers disappeared from Europe only 40,000 years ago, coinciding with the invasion H. sapiens, a wave of slender, tropical humans who took the northern lands from him and drove them to extinction. But the story is always told by the survivor and inadvertently the reconstruction of the events may be biased. The discovery that it took modern humans twice as long to enter Europe than it did to spread across Asia, however, forces us to rethink the myth of our superiority.

The article we just published on Nature presents to the world the discovery of 47 humans in the Fuyan (Daoxian) cave in southern China. This sample has been dated to more than 80,000 years and indicates that our species, H. sapiens, it was present in Asia long before we had suspected. When José María Bermúdez de Castro and I had the opportunity to examine teeth for the first time, about a year ago, in the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology from Beijing, we had no doubts about its taxonomic assignment to our species.

The surprise came from the assertion of our colleagues, Liu Wu and Wu Xiujie, with whom we have been collaborating for several years, that these fossils were between 80,000 and 120,000 years old. Like St. Thomas, we had to put our finger on the wound, so after a long journey by plane and car through vast China, we were finally able to arrive in the small town of Daoxian and visit the cave in person.

When we went outside after hours inside the cave, the blinding light of the sun was nothing to us compared to that of the revelation we had just had “

We are speechless. The stratigraphy was clear and simple. The cave was covered by a speleothem [formaciones de las cavidades] continuous, so all the material underneath must necessarily be older. The dating of a stalagmite that has formed on this calcitic soil provided a minimum age of 80,000 years for these fossils, and the discovery together with humans of an abundant sample of animals including extinct hyenas, pandas and elephants, typical of the Upper Pleistocene , suggests a maximum age of 120,000. When we went outside after hours inside the cave, the blinding light of the sun was nothing to us compared to the revelation we had just had.

From the moment we left Fuyan’s cave until we returned to Spain, the memories of the trip come to me as if in a mist, dizzy by the surprise, excitement and euphoria that was undoubtedly aided by the splendid feast of food and abundant drink with which the kind inhabitants of Daoxian wanted to thank the honor of our visit. I think they were not aware that those who really had to thank the honor of having stepped on the cave with the most human remains modern and at the same time the oldest known outside of Africa, we were.

I also thought then that the best way to reciprocate was to try to tell this story where it had to be told, in a prestigious scientific journal where the version neanderthal the facts were heard by everyone. Asia still has a lot to tell not only about what has happened there, but about issues that interest us to better understand current humans and Neanderthals. We will certainly see in the coming years the advent of a new Chinese R-Evolution.

Maybe H. sapiens He didn’t enter Europe until so late because he simply couldn’t, because Neanderthals were a difficult barrier to cross and Europe too small a territory for both of them. After thousands of years of isolation and battered by cold glaciers, Neanderthals are no longer who they were and H. sapiens, who is not the same as 100,000 years ago, now sees his time to enter. The Neanderthal extinction had already begun without us, and all it did H. sapiens, crouched at the gates of Europe for more than 50,000 years, he was finally seizing his opportunity.

María Martinón-Torres. University College London. Atapuerca Research Team.