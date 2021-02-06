Today I bring good news from Israel. Also election data and a gif plate tectonics.

Israel is the country in the world where vaccination goes the fastest. 23% of the population is vaccinated; for two weeks 50% of those over 60 have been, and the 39% of the general population have received at least one dose. But this process has occurred while the country was placed under strict confinement, to cut its third wave, and that has made it more difficult to observe the effects of one and the other separately.

However, we are starting to have pretty strong evidence that vaccines work and are rapidly reducing the most severe cases of COVID-19.

The best illustration, this graphic by Eran Segal, a scientist at the Weizmann Institute, who has given me the data. It shows the rate of hospitalizations for two groups: under and over 60 years. The key? Income falls faster for the elderly, who have been the first to be vaccinated.

Although it is a preliminary study, Segal has verified that this did not happen during the previous confinement, which points to vaccines as the cause. You have also observed that the number of income falls faster in cities with more people vaccinatedyes, something that suggests the same.

There seems to be consensus. Gabi Barbash, a public health expert also at Weizmann, explained in France 24: “We know that vaccines are decreasing the incidence of severe disease.” For the virologist Florian Krammer, as he says in Nature, “They are early and hopeful signs that the vaccine is working in the population.”

The results in Israel corroborate what we already knew from clinical trials: that vaccines prevent people from getting sick. In these tests they have shown levels of effectiveness that are spectacular. It’s something that, I think, we haven’t stressed enough:

Another piece of good news is that vaccines probably reduce the transmission of the virus, which will help curb the spread.

There are no definitive data on this, but there are indications. In Israel, as it was explained in Nature, a preliminary analysis of 200,000 vaccinated people, compared to a similar unvaccinated group, has found that the probability of testing positive was reduced by 33% with the first dose. In addition, this week another study with the AstraZeneca vaccine suggested that transmission is reduced by 67% after the first dose.

For weeks now, Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipstich wrote saying that this was what he expected to happen: “It is very likely that existing vaccines, very effective against symptomatic infections, also contribute to reducing transmission.” Their expectation was that they would reduce it by 50% or 70%, which seems accurate.

This last piece of information is good news, but only half. The vaccines would offer “partial protection against infecting you and transmitting the virus.” The keyword is “partial“. Lipstich explained that, with that 50% -70% protection, it is most likely that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent sustained transmission of the disease. In other words, we would be protected from getting sick – which would be great – and the virus would spread more slowly, but the herd immunity we would get would not be enough to suppress it.

That and other unknowns make it impossible to predict how this crisis will end. We do not know if the virus will disappear or if we will reach some endemic equilibrium, for example. They are questions for the next few months. In the meantime, we will do well to celebrate this new success: there are already countries where vaccines are saving thousands of vulnerable people from sickening.

–

2. 🌎 Covid in Latin America

This week we have updated our piece with data on the evolution of the virus in Latin America. Thanks to the work of Borja Andrino, Luis Sevillano, Daniele grasso Y Jorge Galindo.

Map with incidence, mobility and reproductive number. / THE COUNTRY

[+] The map of the coronavirus in Latin America.

3. 📊 This is how the surveys in Catalonia progress

This Sunday I will write a detailed piece on the evolution of the polls (and the many undecided). In the meantime, I can preview this chart with the latest moves:

The basics are two trends: The growth of the PSC seems to be slowing down, while the Junts continues to cut back on ERC.

4. 🌋 One movement random

A recent study has reconstructed the movement of the tectonic plates in the last billion years. The animation It is spectacular:

Plate theory is a recent thing. But the video made me think of the first to consider that geography could change not only due to cataclysms, but also little by little, due to the action of more everyday phenomena. This is what Charles Lyell was saying back in 1800. And that idea of ​​his, thinking that the Earth could be something that changed gradually, later inspired Darwin to go further and think that perhaps we, humans and animals, could also change little by little . Like the variants of the virus that worry us these days.

Can you help us? Forward this newsletter to your contacts or tell them to sign up here. You can write me with clues or comments to my email: [email protected]