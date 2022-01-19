Reinaldo Wheel announced his summons to face Peru and Argentina in the eliminatory to Qatar World Cup. In his list there are several key points of analysis, such as the issue of injuries not overcome, those that were overcome, the call of several players from the local media and the presence once again of James Rodriguez.

1. Explosive Summons

Aware of the need to win against Peru and a good result against Argentina, Rueda opted for an explosive payroll to find a way to solve the problem of the lack of goals and win. That is why he appeals to a large team, with 28 players, to be able to maneuver in the two games.

He cites midfielders Jéfferson Lerma and Gustavo Cuéllar, despite the fact that they are suspended for the first match. Bring back Yerry Mina, a defender who returned to play for Everton after a long absence. He also has Daniel Muñoz, who was injured and recovered at his club, Belgium’s Genk. And he manages to count on goalkeeper David Ospina, who is also recovering from a recent muscle injury.

It is a call with attacking men, to solve the goal problem. There are Falcao, Morelos, Muriel, Borja and Borré as the referents. And accompanied by the two most outstanding players in the Rueda era, Luis Díaz and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. And all led by James. There is offensive power to look for the results.

2. Leaves and absences

Finally, the players Duván Zapata and Juan Fernando Quintero are sensitive casualties for this call. Both due to injuries. Zapata has been ill since December and was expected to recover from a muscular problem. But it did not reach him and as was speculated from Italy, he was not summoned. Quintero was injured in the friendly against Honduras. It was Rueda’s card for these games, in fact he had a great level in that game until he left with a bruise on his left leg. It did not seem serious, but was finally discarded.

In addition, this time Teo Gutiérrez was not there either, a player who since 2021 has made merits to return, but does not seem to have a place in the Rueda team. In fact, he was not in the friendly against Honduras. There was speculation about his possible call in the face of Quintero’s situation.

3. Those of the friendly that repeat

Yaser Asprilla hopes to continue being called up to the national team.

This time the last call, mostly from the local media, did bear fruit for Rueda, so much so that from that work that culminated in the friendly against Honduras, the players Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado, Yaser Asprilla (feeling player and that has just been sold to English football), Freddy Hinestroza, Miguel Borja and goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo.

4. Other news

Steven Alzate, Colombian player.

Reinaldo returns to bet on players that he has called in the past and who have not been permanent in the team. Such is the case of Alfredo Morelos, the Rangers striker who arrives as an option in the absence of Zapata. He also insists on Diego Valoyes, a Talleres de Córdoba player who was already in the tie in November.

In addition, he returns to the midfielder Steven Alzate, from Brighton in England and who was in two games in 2020, with coach Carlos Queiroz. In fact he had the number 10 shirt, in the absence of James at the time. It is the alternative in the absence of Quintero.

5. With James at the helm

Columbia-Paraguay. Second time. Zero to zero at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

There was great uncertainty about James’ situation, after he was not called up for Al Rayyan’s match on Wednesday, however, James heads this list for Colombia, and he does so because in January he has had a significant increase in his performance. James has been a protagonist in Qatar, recently scoring two goals.

He returned to the National Team last November after an absence of almost a year. After differences with the DT, which did not take him to the Copa América 20221, the issue seems settled, and James will be vital for these commitments.

