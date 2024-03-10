Analysis | The dune will almost certainly continue into the third part, but then the books will turn into more and more crazy esoterica

Hollywood has a new movie and TV series universe on its hands. The problem is that the source material will soon become really strange, writes Pekka Torvinen.

Dune: Part Two has been a critical and public success. It has already managed to collect around 200 million during the week euro box office revenue.

The third part is practically certain with such numbers. Director-writer Denis Villeneuve has already said that he wants to do one more part after a short break, and that the script is in the works. The third part would be reconciliation by Frank Herbert Dunefrom the sequel to the book (1965). Dune's Messiah (1969).

The text contains plot revelations.

The book begins in 12 years Dune after the events, continues with the spinning of power games and manipulations and tells about the consequences of the holy jihad started by the prophet, Messiah Paul Atreides (about 60 billion dead people).

The book takes Paul's story to the end. Villeneuve has said that it would be natural to make a third part precisely because of this. After that, enough is enough for Villeneuve because the books change too esoteric.

In Dune's Messiah Herbert emphasized Paul's dark side and warned against charismatic leaders. It had to be done this way, because the message didn't sink in to many who read the first book, not even Dune uses dramatic irony i.e. lets the readers know more than the characters know. In the book, this is done with quotes from texts written after the actual events.

One quote directly states that Paul Muad'Dib Atreides had no sense of justice other than his own. He made war drums out of the skin of his enemies, he cared little for his aristocratic heritage. “I am Kwisatz Haderach. That's reason enough.”

Adapted by Villeneuve tells the same thing with Paul's visions and drug addictions, and the end of the second part is already over Dune Messiah – to the plot of the book. Paul is not a good leader, but rather the founder of fascism.

Paul in the books is a critique and deconstruction of the “white savior” stories. Unlike by David Lynch failed but at the same time endlessly fascinating Dune (1984), by Villeneuve Dunes realize this.

Dune's Messiah also quickly becomes, if not esoteric, then at least strange. Among others, the extreme anti-alien Tleilaxu come along, who are masters of genetic manipulation and are able to produce clones from already dead people, which eventually also have the memories of the original person. They have achieved a kind of immortality.

On the other hand, Villeneuve's second was already strange Dune. In it, Paul's sister Alia doesn't have time to be born, but uses all her mind manipulation abilities right from the womb after mother-Jessica has drunk the Water of Life. An unborn yet born child with the memories of all ancestors because the mother decided to use an extremely strong hallucinogen. Doesn't happen in every movie.

Villeneuve has compressed the time span of the events and left out any number of important story threads in the book, for example the huge CHOAM corporation. The omissions are almost all excellent editing and also allow for new nuances.

For example: Unlike in the book, in the movies the Fremen are not a unified people at all, but divided into fundamentalists who believe in the prophecy and those who think the whole thing is nonsense. Unlike in the book, Chani does not stay by Paul's side. They can't have a child.

In Dune's Messiah, they should have two more children, one of which is Leto II, who turns into a human-sandworm hybrid in the later books and holds power for thousands of years. Totally crazy, some even think it's awesome.

Hollywood has got himself a new story universe that keeps getting crazier. Villeneuve plans to keep the number of films at three, but will Hollywood be able to resist the temptation if the third installment is also a box office magnet?

A TV series set in the same universe Dune: Prophecy is coming anyway. It tells the story of the founding of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which holds power in the shadows, 10,000 years before Dune events.

Read more: You rarely see a film like this: Dune's second part is a five-star sci-fi