Analysis Teemu Pukki is on his way to becoming an all-time national team player – he once again proved to be a turning point for Huuhkaji

Owls opened the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday with a somewhat bitter 2–2 home draw, but one thing in the match rose above the others. Teemu Pukki is right now a player whose goals the national team lives on and who gives the national team a chance to win time and time again.

On Wednesday, Pukki five sang about not succeeding in his first three finishers. He knew the paint would come sooner or later.

The buck is getting past a good pace Jari Litmasen to be an all-time player on the men’s national team.

Pukki, who played 88 national matches, scored two goals on Wednesday and rose Mikael Forssellin alongside the national team’s all-time top scorer with 29 goals.

Teemu Pukki has scored and Finland will even out the game in 1-1 matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina.­

Thence there is no doubt that Jari Litmanen will be the king of Finnish football and an all-time player for a long time to come. He has reached the top podium thanks to his accomplishments, and from there he will hardly be pushed away very soon. It would require Finland to become a player who would win the championships and the Champions League in the big club and big league in Europe.

Litmanen have played the most national matches (137) and scored the most goals (32). The arc of Goat’s entire career and also of the National Team’s career is different from that of Litmanen or Forssell.

Buck has only started to make a profit when he has reached his best age as a football player. In the first 44 matches of his career, he scored 8 goals, 44 in the next 21 goals.

In 2014–2016, Pukki had a 21-match dry season on the national team and in the next 12 national matches he scored only one goal. The goal fingers opened properly in 2018, and now he has scored 19 goals in his last 25 national matches. Never before has such a goal scorer been played on the Finnish A national team.

Teemu Pukki has a shot deflected off target for Bosnia and Herzegovina Goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic and defender Haris Duljevic follow with a look.­

Jari Litmanen was the heart of the national team’s game, but despite his greatness, he was unable to help the national team with value races.

The value of the goat is enhanced by the fact that in the 2019 European Championship qualifiers, he was able to contribute to the national team’s first place in the competition. He was a completely decisive player for the team with ten goals in the European Championship qualifiers.

During Litmanen’s time, the national team never made it to the second place in its qualifiers, which would have meant a place in further qualifiers before the 2008 European Championships. A new qualifying system was already in use in the 2008 qualifiers, and Litmanen’s national team was fourth.

Puki, who will soon turn 31, has so many matches left on his feet that in the best vision of the future, he will repeat the achievement of 2019 in his career once again and the lattice to repeat the national team in the championships.

Jesse Joronen blocked a penalty shot by Miralem Pjanić, but Pjanić’s shot went wide.­

National team needs a good team game in addition to winning players, and on Wednesday Jesse Joronen with their fights and Pukki giving the Owls a chance to win. This time, the defensive game betrayed and the midfield game was not entirely successful, resulting in the Owls ’first draw since March 2018.

Too many players made fatal mistakes. Before the first rebound Rasmus Schüller, Nikolai Alholle and To Jukka Raitala came errors in a row, and successive errors often lead to setbacks.

The second rebound was scored in front of Raitala, but it is unfair to put a goal on his spike alone. With a better team defense, the second goal could have been prevented.

One could say that too many players didn’t play well enough on Wednesday.

“We need more from everyone,” shouted goalkeeper Jesse Joronen aptly to his own before the first rebound.

Bosnia and Herzegovina tried to take Joona Toivio particularly closely, especially when Toivio opened the game in the Finnish defense area.­

Head coach Markku Kanerva has been able to rely on his defense, on which victories have been built, but right now it seems he has a lot of question marks in his national team. On Wednesday, it was seen which of the players had a great sense of the game and who had less.

Problems related to the opening of the game must also be resolved before the away World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, which is expected on Sunday.

Joona Toivio and Paulus Arajuuri are clearly the players in the Opening lineup, but then it will be the turn of compromises. When your opponents are guarding Hope closely, you should find another topper in the line of three toppers that opens the game well. Heather tried on Wednesday Jukka Raitalaa, but the experiment left question marks. The opening of the game was also influenced by the fact that it opened the game well Lukas Hradecky was gone.

The problems of Finland’s game opening and defense were reflected in the loss of the ball. When Bosnia and Herzegovina pressed the players who opened the game harder in the second period, Finland lost the balls much closer to their own goal than in the opening period.

According to the statistical company MyCoazh, in the opening period Finland lost the ball on average 60 meters from its own goal and in the second period 40 meters away.

Markku Kanerva reluctantly made way for Onni Valakari on the pitch.­

Usually Kanerva have succeeded in their exchanges, but this time they did not hit the finish line. Glen Chamber started the game as an anchor, but in another episode Onni Valakari was swapped out and Rasmus Schüller replaced him.

“Tactical exchange. Happiness worked hard in the defensive direction, we may not have got what was hoped for. It may not have been Onni’s fault, but we may not have been able to take advantage of him. Schüller was replaced, we got fresh legs and more energy, ”Kanerva explained in his exchange.

The change of Valakari away and the transfer of Kamara to the edge of the midfield trio weakened midfield play.

Kanerva justified Schüller’s exchange by obtaining additional energy, but it was not obtained. Based on MyCoazh’s statistics, Schüller and Alho got the worst points from the Finnish team.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s pressure in the second period was too much for Finland. The opponent forced the Owls to make mistakes.

“It has to be sharpened in the future to get the pressure out of our own box,” Kanerva said.

However, the general increase in the number of owls is indicated by the fact that there is a widespread dissatisfaction with the level of opponents in Bosnia and Herzegovina, even after the draw has become a slightly weaker game.