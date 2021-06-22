Analysis Statistics tell a wild fact about Owl Robin Lodi’s style of play – there is only one player ahead of the European Championships

One zero game and three goals conceded in three matches is not a completely miserable accomplishment from the Owls. The problem instead was that the defense demanded its taxes, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

From the owls three difficult European Championship matches have now been seen, and the difference in level with Europe’s top countries has become painfully clear to everyone who has watched the matches, both domestically and on the ground.

Finland has joyfully participated in the entire European football festival, but it is a long way from that for the men’s national team to fight just as evenly in these hotspots.

Realistically, before the tournament, one couldn’t even expect Finland to score in its first division with top world teams, and therefore three points and third place in the block are valid if not even a good performance in the men’s national football team’s first value tournament.

Finland went to the race to protect his own finish, and did quite well. Opponents of the Finnish block entered or concentrated the ball in the Finnish penalty area a total of 111 times (source: MyCoazh statistical company). In such flaking, there will be setbacks sooner or later.

Free Lukas Hradeckyn such a top goalkeeper task would have been hopeless.

One zero game and three goals scored in three matches is not a completely lousy performance. The problem, instead, was that the defense demanded its taxes. At least a few problems need to be resolved before the fall World Cup qualifiers.

Finland, in its form of defense, slipped down in every match, and time and time again had to leave too low from difficult positions to attack after the change of situation.

Another problem was the opening of the game, which looked hopelessly difficult. Long openings were lost to opponents.

The third problem is special situations that did not produce efficiencies. There were also standing legs in the boundary throws.

The question arises, how were those situations coached?

Head coach Markku Kanerva said at a news conference on Tuesday that he said the defense game was pretty successful. According to him, a completely different question is how Finland could create goals.

In three matches, Finland succeeded once against Denmark, and was a palm-width away against Russia as well, until the goal was doomed.

“We need to analyze offensive play to see how we can create places for a better goal sector,” Kanerva said.

In the first game, Finland was always a full underdog Christian Eriksenin until the onset of the disease. In the whole match, Finland had control of the ball in the last quarter of the field for only 127 seconds. It was already 302 seconds in the Russia match and 192 seconds in the Belgium match.

On those few occasions when Finland got under attack, the opponent’s defense was almost always in its positions. No wonder that Teemu Pukki was left in the dark in addition to fetching his playing tune at the beginning of the tournament after recovering from an injury.

The buck is at its most dangerous after quick changes of situation and especially when there is space behind the opponent’s defense.

Teemu Pukki only got off to a good start in the tournament in the second match. Against Belgium, he didn’t get to the proper finish line.

Finland could have gotten more from the second game.

Pukki got against Russia once Robin Lodin passing through, but the defender had time to break. One can wonder to what extent the injury of the spring affected the situations when Pukki was getting to the finish line.

There Of course, there is nothing wrong with Finland leaving defending to claim points. The team only won the balls too low and the ball possession periods were too short.

In order to get a change of situation, the Owners should be able to squeeze better than seen and also higher, and above all before the opponent has brought the ball deep into the territory of Finland. Pressing requires more dynamic and tireless players like Buck and Lod as well as ball control.

Pressing is easier after ball control cycles.

In three block games, Finnish players pressed a ball opponent 579 times (source: Sports Reference), and Lod was responsible for 95 of those individual presses. 18 times Finland won the ball within five seconds after the press he gave, which is the largest number of Finnish players.

Jere Uronen also rose to his advantage as a presser, and his readings were 58 presses and 16 ball possession won.

By Monday night, Lod had given the second most cracks of all the players in the entire tournament. Only in Austria Konrad Laimer was ahead in the 96th century. The buck was in fourth place on the same list with 76 presses.

So Finland would do well against tough countries, of course the Owners must also be able to hold the ball better.

Captain Tim Sparvin According to Finland, Finland needs more courage to play. “Should be able to breathe with the ball and build longer attacks.”

With a view to the autumn World Cup qualifiers, the Finnish game will hopefully develop in a more active direction.

Glen Kamaralla had the most ball control situations, a total of 198. The entire Finnish team had 1,557, and the opponents had 2,338. The chamber gave a total of 142 passes, and the success rate was 89.3.

Glen Kamara was Finland’s strongest player with the best pass percentage.

Tim Sparvin’s ability to press all over the field frequently paid dividends. The reason for that is in his leadership and ball security. Sparv, who had his best condition, gave 68 passes in two games, and his pass percentage was 88.2. He was on the field because Finland does not have a better player for that place. His importance is indicated by the fact that he is put on the field in a torn condition.

Of the field players, the safest was the pitcher Paulus Arajuuri, which gave 84 passes and failed in only four, resulting in a pass percentage of 95.2.

There were those bad performances too many for many players, but now no player is nailed to the cross.

Let’s raise another positive surprise emerged.

In advance Daniel O’Shaughnessy was assessed as a weak link in the Finnish Open. The Veikkausliiga player made the most breaks (7), won the most main balls (10) and made the most blocks (7).

Daniel O’Shaughnessy (left) and Paulus Arajuuri stopped Eden Hazard, and gestured that there was no offense in the situation.

Sure, he looked closely at a couple of setbacks, but the scorers are also world-class players. With his performances, the HJK defender betrayed himself a move to a larger series.

In the long run, Finland needs more and better players and the current national team players need to get into the best possible clubs and leagues.

Sports Director of the Football Association Hannu Tihisen According to him, the fact after the European Championships is that Finland belongs to the Games. The difference in level with others, he said, arises, for example, from the fact that players from other countries are constantly playing against top players. Tihinen says that the most important thing for the Football Association is to train coaches and experts. “That is the way for Finland to have more player material.”

