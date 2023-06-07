Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/07/2023 – 1:19 pm

Share



The visit of German ministers to Brasília and São Paulo did not make headlines, but it is important for Berlin to continue seeking understandings with strategic partners such as Brazil, assesses journalist Alexander Busch. January 8th, life goes on as before in the day-to-day of Brazilian politics. This is what the German ministers Annalena Baerbock (Foreign Affairs) and Hubertus Heil (Labour and Social Affairs) were able to verify.

If the visit of the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the end of January, alongside the Minister of Development, Svenja Schule, shortly after the riots in Brasília attracted a lot of attention, the trip of the two ministers to Brasília and São Paulo was routine and professional — but ended up largely overshadowed by the turbulent moment currently underway in Brazilian domestic politics.

Contrary to what was portrayed in some media in Germany, the fact that President Lula did not personally greet the green minister Baerbock or the social-democrat Heil should not be seen as an affront. Heil went to Brazil to sign an agreement with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Marinho, to facilitate the migration of labor between the countries.

Baerbock, in turn, met with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and with Celso Amorim, the most important figure in the Lula government’s foreign policy. But she also spoke with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is also Minister of Industry and Commerce, and, in São Paulo, with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas – both heavyweights of Brazil’s conservative wing.

In Germany, those who expected President Lula to receive the ministers personally overestimated Germany’s importance and underestimated Brazil’s in world politics. At the moment, Brazilian ministers, diplomats and heads of state are actively participating in politics again.

By far the largest country in Latin America in terms of population, economic power and territorial extension, Brazil gained a geopolitical status with the conflict in Ukraine and tensions between China and the United States, and is now courted by both Russians and Chinese , by Americans and also by Europe. In this sense, Germany is indeed an important partner — but not that relevant in the geopolitical question.

Even more important is what Baerbock did in Brazil: she clarified Germany’s position on the war in Ukraine without sweeping under the table the differences in the assessment of the conflict in Latin America. She also explained why the planned agreement between the EU and Mercosur should not be interpreted as a new form of European protectionism. Heil, in turn, defended Germany’s role in the reindustrialization of Brazil.

This all sounds like routine—and it is. But that does not detract from such efforts. In diplomacy, after all, as well as in other areas of politics, the rule is the same: soft water in hard rock, so much hits until it pierces.

If Germany has a different position on global political issues, that should be clear to a strategic partner country like Brazil — and, conversely, it is important for German ministers to know exactly how Brazil views the rest of the world.

For some time now, relationships and forces in geopolitics have been changing at a pace not seen for many years. This only reinforces the importance that countries that complement each other and that can help each other stay in touch.

Contrary to what happened in the last four years, diplomacy and the German government can no longer be accused of not having a presence in Brazil.

—

For over 30 years, journalist Alexander Busch has been Latin America correspondent for the Handelsblatt publishing group and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper. Born in 1963, he grew up in Venezuela and studied economics and politics in Colonia and Buenos Aires. When he is not traveling around the region, he is based in Salvador. He is the author of several books about Brazil.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.























