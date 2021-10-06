The Nintendo Switch OLED is only a few days away, so the reviews of this product are finally available to users. Thus, Digital Foundry has shared an extensive review that puts the new hybrid console model to the test.

Although the OLED screen is the biggest draw, the new model features a number of enhancements to its external hardware, such as a firmer Joy-Con grip. Similarly, the design of the power and volume buttons have been modified. On the other hand, the base of the console is made of a more resistant material, and it allows us to accommodate the Switch in different positions, much better than what we saw originally.

Regarding the screen, Digital Foundry has called this section “the best screen of a portable console”. This is because each individual pixel is illuminated for perfect contrast. Similarly, it has been noted that the OLED Switch is superior to the PS Vita, which uses a similar screen.

However, off the screen, there is not much news. The performance of the games is the same. This version of the Switch is focused on playing on a laptop. Not even the new dock, which already has an ethernet port, improves the performance of the console.

Editor’s Note:

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great option for those who enjoy gaming in handheld mode. If something has become clear with the new reviews and previous reports, it is that this model is a review for the external sections, but internally there is not a big difference, which can be a disappointment. I haven’t switched from Switch since 2018, so I’m more than willing to make the leap to the OLED version, something that people in my situation should also consider.

