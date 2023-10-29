Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Germany sleeps poorly – according to an analysis, significantly worse than 20 years ago. For those affected, this can result in more than just fatigue.

Bremen – Many people know it: insomnia. Anyone who turns from one side to the other and cannot find peace suffers from sleep problems. In one Analysis of the Barmer health insurance company It turned out that more and more people in Germany are sleeping poorly. According to the results, the number of people with bad health increased Sleep by more than 30 percent within 20 years. This can have serious consequences.

Danger to health due to sleep disorders: “Sleepless nights are no trivial matter”

The analysis of the available data shows that in all examined age groups from 20 years onwards, significant increases in the diagnosis of sleep disorders can be observed. In 2012, for example, doctors diagnosed around two percent of young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 with a sleep disorder. In 2022 it was already almost three percent. That corresponds to an increase of almost 50 percent in this group.

Poor sleep can cause more than just fatigue and can also be a symptom of illness. (Symbolic image) © Monkey Business/Imago

There was an increase of almost 40 percent from 4.5 percent to 6.2 percent in the group of 40 to 49 year olds. From the age of 60 onwards, almost 13 percent of people will be affected by sleep disorders in 2022. Getting enough good sleep is important. “Sleepless nights are no trivial matter. Sleeping less than five hours per night increases the risk of chronic diseases and impairs performance,” explained Ursula Marschall, the suffering doctor at the health insurance company. According to However, according to a study, good sleep can actually extend life expectancy. In Germany, around seven percent of the population is said to suffer from sleep disorders, which corresponds to around six million people.

The risk of numerous diseases is increased by sleep disorders

For those affected, insomnia results in more than just tiredness. “Sleep disorders increase the risk of obesity, stroke, dementia and cardiovascular disease. Problems falling asleep or staying asleep can be triggered by professional and private stress or, in women, menopause,” explained Marschall. Many people wake up, especially at the so-called wolf hour. Insomnia could also be a sign of depression. If the sleep problems persist for a longer period of time, you should urgently see a doctor.

The causes of sleep disorders are varied, for example looking at your cell phone too often. The time change could also be another factor that has, at least temporarily, a negative impact on sleep. Setting the clock back by an hour further disrupts an already disturbed sleep rhythm, explained Barmer. (kiba/AFP)