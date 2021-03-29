Rocío Carrasco, in an instant of ‘Rocío: Telling the truth to stay alive’. Mediaset

No, I’m not going to talk about Rocío Carrasco. I saw and listened to his testimony, the first in a long series, and it overwhelmed me: it is easy to detect in his face and in his words the pattern of continued psychological abuse. Anyone who has lived a similar situation in their own flesh or who has had it very close could recognize gestures and words. In the same way that, recently, but in a completely different format and context, we recognized and empathized with the pain of Nevenka Fernández. In both cases, the voice of women as a fracture of the law of silence that has served for centuries to keep the patriarch in the pulpit: the verb as power, the denial of the word as condemnation.

Nor am I going to talk about the obvious. That is to say, of the importance of making the invisible visible, putting a face on what is sometimes even difficult to admit as mere statistics, that certain messages reach the public with the aim of raising awareness and feeding a critical and responsible gaze in the face of one of the most serious violations of rights that affects half of Humanity. I still keep giving my students the testimony of Ana Orantes so that they understand the why and why of the 2004 Law against gender violence. And I think it would be fundamental that, above all, we men face the reflection in these women of the predatory masculinity that inhabits us.

I can say little from the legal point of view that the courts of justice have not already said it, even though it must recognize that a gender perspective is still lacking in its function of judging and executing what is judged. That is, the critical and deconstructive gaze that involves understanding gender as the power relations between men and women, from which structural discrimination derives from them and which extend our status as a privileged half. Let us not forget that the Judicial Power, and all the agents that act in its environment. These continue to be one of the most resistant to a paradigm shift that involves breaking with a social contract that continues to write its clauses on sexuality, and that conditions women’s bodies and capacities.

The social responsibility of the media

No, I’m not going to talk about anything like that. I am going to do it, following the epistemological guideline that I learned from feminism, situating and contextualizing the heartbreaking testimony of the former woman of whom he now dares not name. Because it is impossible for me, as a spectator and as a citizen, to separate what is a necessary complaint and an urgent focus has implied its (re) appearance on the scene, from the spectacle that a television station has created and feeds in order to gain audience and dividends . Hence, we attend a competition between the two opposing parties, as if it were a final of Survivors in which the spectators leave the euros voting for the favorite. In the same way that, between Rocío’s tears and tears, the host of the event, dressed in a solemnity worthy of a Goya, encourages us to participate in a raffle that can make us millionaires. Show must go on.

And it is not a question of devaluing the educational and socializing potential that a television medium can have with the capacity to reach millions of people, many of whom will not have access to another type of (in) training on issues as complex as violence. of gender, but what we would have to ask ourselves is precisely the level of social responsibility that a private television channel has, which is still a business promoted by a public concession, in the continuity of a state of affairs that, paradoxically , feeds everything that the heartbreaking testimony of the famous drags as if it were the dramatic reverse of a bride’s white tail. That is to say, we would have to at least question the role of a medium that insistently in its programming objectifies and sexualizes women, reproduces roles and stereotypes in products that it sells to us with the wild seduction of the visceral and has no qualms about destroying lives with so as to get material for that kind of ring in which, perverting the sense of the public agora, its sets become.

The same chain that today seems to make an exercise in repentance and contrition, and that reminds me so much of the cynicism of Catholic confessionals, has fed the monster for years, following in the wake of many other characters that before our eyes undressed, tore apart and condemned the shelf of broken toys. It is evident that speaking in this case of social responsibility, of a minimum ethical sense of communication and let alone commitment to certain causes –twelve months, twelve causes– it seems a macabre joke of who, of course, in all his right, turns the personal into a spectacle. Luckily, of course, that, in the face of so much nonsense, we always have the blessed freedom of, as on some occasion by the way, Rocío Carrasco said when asked if she was following the reality in which his daughter participated, not putting on certain channels and spending our time watching a good series on any platform.

The problem, I insist, is that there are hundreds, thousands of people, for whom S VALVAMey similars continues to be, if not the main one, a constant window of access to a reality that always ends up being manipulated in the name of the show. Something that seems to have learned very well from part of our political class that does not miss the slightest opportunity to be a part, in their tireless search for the populist embrace that I suppose they will dream of seeing converted into votes, of the spectacle in which there is no room for nuances, arguments and reflection. Only the immediate passion that the screen demands, the emotional fire of the feelings televised in the foreground, the noise and fury of those who fill hours and hours of television playing you are with me or you are against me: pure emotional pornography. It is not surprising that more and more times our Parliament ends up looking like one of those sets of lemon, orange or tomato.

Justice, human rights and effective democracy

The most terrible thing about the spectacle we are witnessing is not that it is evident that the personal is political, but that we end up proving it is that the personal is spectacle, and that it seems that we are willing to invest all our time and energy in the subsequent noise and in the wake of covers, social gatherings and fireworks that in the coming months will have us entertained, or what is the same, domesticated.

All of this while most of the measures provided for in the State Pact against violence of 2017 continue to be undeveloped, while equality policies seem to be rooted in conceptual debates and do not reach the mud of poverty and the multiple types of violence that women suffer, while we continue without focusing on the necessary education for citizenship that must be traversed by the emancipatory logic of feminism, while we enter a crisis from which we already know who will be the main losers. Unfortunately, all this seems to take a back seat to the overwhelming force of a show that will have us for months in front of a screen that avoids illusions and sells dramas.

I do believe you, Rocío, what I do not believe is all that paraphernalia in which you appear like one more broken toy. A very cynical game that should reaffirm us in the understanding that the fight against sexist violence is not a matter of beliefs but of justice and human rights, of effective democracy, of the guarantees required of a rule of law and of public and collective commitment , really, and not through stellar appearances in prime time, with public policies that are committed to equality. In other words, it is a question of finally inhabiting a democracy in which the lives of women cease to be less dignified than that of those of us who always had a voice and a word.