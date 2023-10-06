In the vast universe of Mexican mobile telecommunications, one giant stands above the others. Telcel, with its impressive 80% market share, reigns supreme in the mobile phone territory. However, behind this dominance there is a complex competitive landscape.

The closest competitor to Telcel, AT&T, represents only 10% of users. This disparity is a testament to the strength of Telcel in the market. In third place, we find Movistarwhich has a 5.8% of market share. These figures, provided by strategic consulting firm specializing in telecommunications and broadcasting, The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU), paint a revealing picture.

An intriguing fact emerges from the CIU analysis: Although Movistar has less income than AT&T, has a greater number of prepaid line users. This inclination indicates a change in the preferences of Mexican consumers. However, trends suggest that AT&T could surpass Movistar in this aspect in less than two years, which adds an element of interesting competition to the market.

The trend toward prepaid lines instead of traditional rate plans is a phenomenon that has been growing for years. Currently, of the 140.4 million contracted lines, a staggering 82.5% are prepaid. This signals a significant change in how Mexicans choose to manage their telecommunications services.

The mobile telecommunications market in Mexico is undergoing a notable transformation. Telcelalthough unquestionably the leader, is not without competition. AT&T and Movistar They are challenging your position, each with their own strengths and strategies. The preference for prepaid lines is an important indicator of how consumers are redefining their needs and expectations in this sector. If the competition achieves an attractive offer either in prices or “extras” such as the introduction of “unlimited social networks”, Telcel I could be losing followers. although with that 80% advantage, the ideas will have to be very good and difficult to match or copy.

Via: Xataka

Editor’s note: Iusacell It was a great service before it became AT&T. In my experience, Movistar It also has good service, however it has annoying details such as automatic messages and services that you have to deactivate when you subscribe to a line. In the end I had to return to Telcel and I am sure that has been the case for several users of this dominant company.