Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, rejects membership in Sahra Wagenknecht’s party. But Palmer finds some of her ideas brilliant.

Berlin – The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, does not want to be a member of Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party. “What Sahra Wagenknecht says about ecology or economic policy tends to make me curl my toenails. “These are much bigger differences than with my former party,” he said in the “Die Wochentester” podcast Cologne City Gazette and Editorial Network Germany.

New party: Palmer shows sympathy for Wagenknecht’s ideas

The mayor of Tübingen had a meeting with the left-wing top politician from her party The left resigned, fueling speculation about possible membership. Palmer explains: “I have sympathy for the project because I believe that Sahra Wagenknecht can close a gap in the political party system. Your analyzes of woke identity politics are brilliant and simply true. And I am convinced that your analyzes of the left’s mistakes are also convincing.”

Meanwhile, the left is preparing for the Dissolution of their parliamentary group on December 6th. The Left had to take this step because it no longer has enough members due to the departure of Wagenknecht and her allies. The 28 remaining Left Party MPs then form a parliamentary group. The ten supporters of the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” open their own association.

Thuringia Mayor Boris Palmer calls some of Sahra Wagenknecht’s ideas brilliant. © IMAGO/ULMER

The Left chairman Martin Schirdewan sees the break with the wing around Sahra Wagenknecht as an opportunity for further development. “I have the impression that (…) now that internal party conflicts have finally been resolved, it is really worth it again (…) to fight together for left-wing politics in this country,” said Schirdewan on Friday on Deutschlandfunk .

Despite the new Wagenknecht party: Left leader sees dissolution of the Bundestag faction as an opportunity

With the resignations and the split in the faction Left confronted with reinventing itself. The conflicts within the party were a significant part of the external appearance, Schirdewan continued. As a result, the left has lost a significant amount of credibility and trust. In Schirdewan’s view, the departure of Wagenknecht and other members of the Bundestag is an opportunity for the Left to emerge more strongly as “a party of social justice, solidarity and peace”. (erpe/dpa)