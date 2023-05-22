Monday, May 22, 2023, 2:24 p.m.



After analyzing the CIS and regional GAD3 polls for our newspaper, this third political gathering analyzes in detail the two polls offered this Sunday, May 21, on the estimate of votes and distribution of councilors in the town halls of the two main municipalities of the Region, Murcia and Cartagena.

In Murcia, the GAD3 survey gives José Ballesta’s Partido Popular as the clear winner, only one mayor from the absolute majority. In the case of Cartagena, the outlook for the GAD3 survey seems much more complicated and everything points to the fact that the days following 28-M will be led by pacts to various parties.

In this podcast, they interpret the results of both GAD3 surveys Víctor Rodríguez, Editor-in-Chief of LA VERDAD; editor Pedro Navarro, in charge of covering the news in the municipality of Murcia; and the newspaper’s delegate in Cartagena, Gregorio Mármol, also a chronicler in the Regional Assembly.