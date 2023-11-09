The draw for the semi-final home runs of the League left a group that is on fire, with four greats of Colombian soccer who will fight for a place in the grand final. Without a doubt, this is the ‘group of death’. Here, the analysis of strengths and weaknesses of each one.
Medellin
STRENGTH
STRONG AT HOME AND BALANCED
The team led by Alfredo Arias is one of the best venues in the championship: it has not lost at the Atanasio. He knows how to attack and defend.
WEAKNESS
LACKS OFFENSIVE POWER
Although he has scored 26 goals in the campaign, 8 of those goals were penalties. He has lacked forcefulness in certain moments of the tournament.
America
STRENGTH
A VERY STRONG ATTACK
Guided by the experience of Adrián Ramos, Darwin Quintero and Edwin Cardona, América was, with Águilas, the highest scoring team: 34 goals.
WEAKNESS
VULNERABLE IN DEFENSE
América’s way of playing makes rivals find space and hurt them, although coach Lucas González has been correcting that.
National
STRENGTH
HIERARCHY IN FINALS
Although the word ‘crisis’ is around Nacional, this year they won the Super League, reached the final of the League and the Cup and now they are fighting for the title again.
WEAKNESS
MANY UPS AND DOWNS
The arrival of Jhon Bodmer has given him some stability, but Nacional is unpredictable: he has brilliant moments and others to worry about.
Millionaires
STRENGTH
ACCUMULATED WORK
Alberto Gamero is the coach with the longest time at the helm of a club in Colombia. The fruits are seen: he has already won a Cup and a League. And he goes for more.
WEAKNESS
SUFFER FOR CREATION AND GOAL
With barely 20 goals scored, Millonarios has looked for attacking alternatives, but has not yet consolidated any. He suffers from the absence of Cataño.
JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO
SPORTS Deputy Editor
@Josasc
