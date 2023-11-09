The draw for the semi-final home runs of the League left a group that is on fire, with four greats of Colombian soccer who will fight for a place in the grand final. Without a doubt, this is the ‘group of death’. Here, the analysis of strengths and weaknesses of each one.

(You may be interested in: Attention: this is how the semi-final home runs of the League turned out)

Medellin

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO Archive

STRENGTH

STRONG AT HOME AND BALANCED

The team led by Alfredo Arias is one of the best venues in the championship: it has not lost at the Atanasio. He knows how to attack and defend.

WEAKNESS

LACKS OFFENSIVE POWER

Although he has scored 26 goals in the campaign, 8 of those goals were penalties. He has lacked forcefulness in certain moments of the tournament.

America

America vs. Millionaires.

STRENGTH

A VERY STRONG ATTACK

Guided by the experience of Adrián Ramos, Darwin Quintero and Edwin Cardona, América was, with Águilas, the highest scoring team: 34 goals.

WEAKNESS

VULNERABLE IN DEFENSE

América’s way of playing makes rivals find space and hurt them, although coach Lucas González has been correcting that.

National

Nacional celebrates its passage to the final of the 2023 Colombia Cup. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

STRENGTH

HIERARCHY IN FINALS

Although the word ‘crisis’ is around Nacional, this year they won the Super League, reached the final of the League and the Cup and now they are fighting for the title again.

WEAKNESS

MANY UPS AND DOWNS

The arrival of Jhon Bodmer has given him some stability, but Nacional is unpredictable: he has brilliant moments and others to worry about.

Millionaires

Daniel Ruiz celebrates the goal that scored Millonarios in the Colombia Cup final.

STRENGTH

ACCUMULATED WORK

Alberto Gamero is the coach with the longest time at the helm of a club in Colombia. The fruits are seen: he has already won a Cup and a League. And he goes for more.

WEAKNESS

SUFFER FOR CREATION AND GOAL

With barely 20 goals scored, Millonarios has looked for attacking alternatives, but has not yet consolidated any. He suffers from the absence of Cataño.

JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO

SPORTS Deputy Editor

@Josasc

More sports news