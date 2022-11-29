CCJ will not meet this week; collegiate is the 1st stop of the proposal before voting in plenary

The analysis of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) in the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate will only begin next week. The collegiate will not have a meeting this week and is the 1st stage of appreciation of the proposal before voting in plenary. The chairman of the commission, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), stated that it was necessary “compatible” the analysis of the text with the voting schedule in the Chamber.

🇧🇷This week we will not have a committee meeting […] It has to be compatible with the Chamber of Deputies. A constitutional amendment is not treated separately with such a short deadline. It has to be compatible with the calendar of the Chamber”, declared Alcolumbre in an interview with journalists in the Senate.

The senator said that there is still no date set to vote on the text. Despite this, the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), declared that he thought it possible that the PEC be voted on in plenary next week. The appreciation, however, will depend on the consensus among the senators.

🇧🇷I believe that we can, with that sense of urgency, have this appreciation next week. But, obviously, I don’t want to pin that date specifically. It will depend on the discussion and, of course, on the goodwill of all senators to understand that it is very important to have this fiscal solution resolved as of January”, he declared.

The President of the Senate also stated that other PECs presented on the same topic will be considered and may eventually be added to the text presented by Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), Budget rapporteur. Until the publication of this text, the PEC gathered 35 signatures, but it has not yet been officially forwarded to the CCJ.

“The Senate has always been willing to find solutions to make social programs viable. I want to believe that it will be no different at this moment, which is absolutely fundamental, as of January we guarantee the social program in the amount of R$ 600”said Pacheco.

The PEC was presented in the Senate on Monday (28.Nov) and is the bet of the elected government to back campaign promises, mainly in the social area. The proposal aims to accommodate the payment of the Brazilian Aid of BRL 600 in the 2023 Budget.

The text presented by the elected government also proposes removing R$ 23 billion from the investment spending ceiling, in case of excess revenue.

The PT has not yet specified where the balance of resources will be applied. The PEC also leaves out “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

The proposal also allows expenses, without reaching the ceiling rule, of revenues that federal universities obtain on their own, such as agreements and donations.

The text will be analyzed first by the CCJ of the Senate and then will go to the plenary of the Upper House, where it will be voted in 2 rounds.

The PEC needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the House’s senators to proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto:

Brazil Aid (BRL 157 billion): full amount to pay the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families;

full amount to pay the monthly R$ 600 for 21.5 million families; children up to 6 years old (BRL 18 billion): amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old;

amount to pay R$ 150 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil with children up to 6 years old; investments (BRL 23 billion): the nature of the projects is still unclear and it will be up to the Lula government to decide.

See the path of the PEC in Congress: