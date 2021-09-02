Petria is on the brink of collapse. We join the stories of a series of young people who seek to achieve freedom beyond their borders. But this is not the story of his goal, but of what remains on the way. A political road map where issues that affect us all are mixed.

If you lived in a country whose freedoms are restricted, whose public services serve the interests of the party more than those of the people … What would you do? This seems to be the underlying question of Road 96 and is not one that we encounter every day in video games, which makes it easy to become interested in the proposal of DigixArt.

They also do it with a very atypical game. There is no protagonist in Road 96, nor is there a dominant mechanic. Any stop along our route to reach the border and escape from the country of Petria offers us a different situation. Sometimes, they will be minigames, while others we will have to explore the scenario to the fullest. For example: helping some thieves through security cameras, working at a gas station for some money, getting rid of robbers on the road, sabotaging an electoral meeting or dealing in tense situations between the police and tired and angry citizens.

Interactions with characters seek, above all, get into moral tirades and, although he does not always succeed in doing it wisely, he does so often enough for us to end up reflecting on the themes that orbit around the work. As soon as the story begins, we are asked some direct questions to see “what kind of person we are”, what we are looking for in this game and also how we face political changes.

And this is, perhaps, the most interesting thing about Road 96. Maybe our goal as several teenagers looking for a better life outside of Petria be fleeing through the northern border; But, along the way, we will realize that the more we bet on individual freedom, the less we will impact the changes that are taking place in the country. Often, not getting involved in these conflicts to get out unscathed and be able to continue on our way will, yes, we achieve our goal, but at what cost? This raises interesting questions for the player: Have we really made a difference? Have we done something to help our country or have we chosen “for himself who can”? Inevitably, the game makes us reflect on individualism and the common good, forcing us, in part, to have to choose. Which, of course, raises even more questions that I leave for each player to ponder.

On the road

I have read the word procedural narrative in association a lot in this game. However, another way of explaining it would be that, depending on the choices we make, we will find some situations or others that are already planned by the developer. I find it a more interesting option than a true random development: the important thing on Road 96 is not so much escape as the road. Even if one of our teenagers reaches their destination, we will have the option to continue playing and discover the stories of the other characters that are on the road.

The game makes us reflect on individualism and the common goodA truck driver, a policewoman, a television presenter, a young programming genius, a young musician… these are some of the characters with whom we share the road. There are more and less interesting stories. I like when small moments of those that always happen unexpectedly are shared When we live a little adventure Others, on the other hand, seem less focused. Road 96 seeks to add some humor to deal with an issue that you know is important. And although it achieves, as I say, small moments, there are also others somewhat histrionic and silly that do not contribute much.

His game system seems interesting to me, too, but with a lack of development and player agency. To get to the border, we have several methods of transport and statistics to take care of: we can travel by taxi, bus, hitchhiking or walking; while we must take care of our energy, save money and know how to deal with the characters on the road. It never creates a real resource management challenge, which in the end urges us to take paths that we cannot vary much in this sense. It is true that we have the option of exploring the scene to find places to rest, money, food or take advantage of the information we have collected from other travelers. However, each route with our teenager is too short, and there is no time to develop the game system well. When arriving at the border, many times our option to cross will be already marked in advance. Maybe that random generation of scenes is the one that has to do with all this.

It is easier to forgive all this than some narrative moments, because it is, in the end, the point of the game. While Road 96 manages to get us to ask the right questions at times, at other times it may be naive. It is part of his optimistic demeanor on such a tough political issue, but it is easy for some players to not quite connect when they compare the cartoon histrionics of some characters to the reality of an oppressive political system. For all this, in the end the roads of this route diverge enough for some to connect with the experience and others to be somewhat far from it. In my case, I can say that I have found myself in a middle ground, but at least they have made me see certain questions in a video game that are part of my personal concerns and that I do not usually see in the middle. And that is appreciated.