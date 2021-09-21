Action and role-playing in a beautiful fantasy world inspired by the Studio Ghibli movies. With this premise, it is difficult to resist the charms of Ni no Kuni 2, a colorful JRPG that in addition to being a hero, proposes us to become kings of our own lands. In this analysis of Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom we talk about its adaptation to Nintendo Switch, where it has just been released along with all its additional content.

Having enjoyed the remarkable Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch so much it amazes me that by now I still hadn’t played its sequel; but taking advantage of the fact that Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom has just premiered in Nintendo switch, I have paid this outstanding debt with the colorful and beautiful Level 5 JRPG. And I am happy to write these lines with a smile on my face, because although I feel that in some aspects this sequel is worse than the original, in others it improves considerably to the joy of fans of the Japanese role. It is an incredibly beautiful game that does not lose any of its charm in portable format, although the graphic cuts are obviously noticeable; But beyond aesthetics, what is surprising is the enormous variety of extra activities that he offers us to carry out during the adventure while we direct our own kingdom, which is one of the great novelties of Ni no Kuni 2. Not the only one, of course, because it also presents a renewed combat system that gives greater prominence to the action compared to what we saw in the original installment. And it’s not bad; Although as we told you at the time in our analysis of Ni no Kuni 2 on PS4 and PC, in the medium term it knows little because of the scarce differentiation between the heroes and the repetitiveness of some battles.

Even despite its rough edges, it’s easy to have a great time with this beautiful action-role-playing adventure that comes to Nintendo’s hybrid console with all your additional content, among which DLC stand out such as the Lair of the Lost Lord, with a new dungeon, more missions and new ways to fight. Basically hours of extra gameplay for a video game that can already take you around 40 hours just to complete the main mission. And I insist. I have enjoyed them a lot. Ni no Kuni 2 is one of those titles with a special charm that make you smile for the tenderness of its story and its imaginative staging, inspired by the work of Studio ghibli, which this time is not involved in the project, although its essence remains. And as I was telling you, all that charm has adapted well to Nintendo Switch.

Since at the time we already told you everything that the last great project of Level 5 offers, authors also of the popular Yokai Watch series, in this analysis I will focus on assess adaptation work from Ni no Kuni 2 to Nintendo Switch; to tell you how it looks and how it plays on the hybrid console. And the summary is that despite the graphic cuts, if you like Japanese role-playing adventures it is worth the jump to this fabulous fantasy universe.

How Ni no Kuni 2 works on Switch

It is an incredibly beautiful game that does not lose an iota of its charm in portable formatA gigantic explosion transports us from our world to another in which magic and legendary creatures coexist in harmony; But then a coup threatens the lives of Roland and the very young heir to the throne, Evan, who must escape such chaos using what little they have at their disposal. And from that moment, once they have fled Cascabel city, the great adventure begins: create our own kingdom and manage it as a monarch. A great idea that Level 5 successfully exploits facing a huge variety of different and original activities that range from massive battles to the recruitment of special troops, solving puzzles or managing our kingdom as if it were a strategy game. . With something like this it is difficult not to get excited like a child, but the truth is that in some moments, you will feel that Ni no Kuni 2 abuses certain mechanics and challenges that are unnecessarily repeated, creating a feeling of exhaustion that detracts from the final set. The same goes for combat.

The Fofis are adorable creatures that will help you in combat using special abilities as diverse as this super cannon.

Although from the outset you will be surprised how well these work real time battles, which are different from the ones we saw in the original, there comes a point where you hardly notice any variations; in which it all comes down to crushing the weak and strong attack buttons while activating the heroes’ special abilities without too much strategy involved. It also saddens me that there are not many differences between the heroes themselves, their choice seems more an aesthetic issue than anything else, leaving the small and adorable Fofis as the differentiator of this JRPG. These nature spirits swarm the battlefield giving you the opportunity to activate special attacks and other unique abilities when they have charged their energy, in some cases with surprising results. Too bad that the full potential of these battles is not fully exploited because they are frankly fun.

In general, the adaptation work is quite goodWill be right now when the game suffers the most on a technical level on Nintendo Switch. Here and on the beautiful world map that we can explore freely. Ni no Kuni 2 works on Nintendo Switch with an unlocked frame rate that mostly runs at 30FPS, although there are times when it can fall. In general, the adaptation work is quite good: it shows that there is no antialiasing and the jagged edges make some images ugly, the textures do not have the definition of PC and PS4, the resolution is obviously lower … but as I say, the game is still so beautiful that all this matters little. Less if you play in portable mode, which is a pleasure. The problem comes with slowdowns, which are not serious, but annoying at specific moments in the action. When you face a lot of enemies, the game hits a few bumps, which are also noticeable on that central map that gives access to the different play areas of Ni no Kuni 2, especially when there are sandstorms or other elements such as waterfalls. There you can see that he suffers to stay stable.

There are quite a few customization options and thanks to the Armanillo, you can use several different weapons during the same fight.

There are other technical details to highlight as some loading times that have surprised me for good, because it is only a few seconds; and others that are not so pleasant, such as visual elements that blink or appear suddenly in front of the protagonists, detracting – once again – from the final set. These are not technical and performance issues that prevent you from enjoying this JRPG, but obviously, I would have liked the gaming experience to be smoother. For everything else, I subscribe to the words of my partner Alejandro Pascual. Level 5 signs a great role-playing adventure that goes beyond what we saw in the original game, betting on new ways to fight and explore this beautiful fantasy universe. Not everything does it well, the story is not memorable either, but it is undeniable that Ni no Kuni 2 has that special charm that encourages you to keep going to enjoy its battles, its script twists and all those new game mechanics that it introduces. as a novelty. For all this, if you make the leap to this version of Nintendo Switch, you will find a great JRPG to take you wherever you go thanks to the portable mode of the console.