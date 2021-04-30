MLB The Show 21 has brought baseball back, not only to the world of consoles but for the first time it has arrived in the Xbox ecosystem. And precisely because of this news we have encouraged ourselves to do the MLB The Show 21 review, yes, with everything and the Sony Interactive Entertainmet and the Play Station Studios. The announcement that the game would cease to be exclusive to Playstation had been anticipated since the MLB had made the request to Sony. The surprise came when it was announced that the game would launch day 1 on Xbox.

This decision appears to be intended to gain a firm player base. It is clear that baseball is not the most popular sport outside the United States, and within the American territory, the MLB The Show already has its pool of players installed on the Sony console. With MLB The Show 21 Launching Directly On Xbox Game Pass the players who can get closer to the game is expanding exponentially, even more so when there are 23 million subscribers at the moment.

The version used for this review was MLB The Show 21 Deluxe Edition and was played on an Xbox Series X.

MLB the Show 21 performance compared between Xbox and Playstation consoles

Analysis of MLB The Show 21

The franchise has more than 16 years in which it has evolved and changed significantly. Those who follow the game from previous installments, can not find in MLB The Show 21 the renewal they expected. That said, you have to know that this is a good baseball game, and that after browsing through all the gameplay options, control schemes, the bottom line is that it feels and plays very well.

MLB The Show 21 is a refined and satisfying baseball experience, in addition to being fully accessible to both fans and those who want to get into the sport. Things like Stadium Creator and the game running at 4K and 60 FPS are something we can all appreciate. Of course, visually there may not be a significant jump compared to its predecessor. Sure, it’s not that the game looks bad. It is more of a problem of constancy. Let’s move on to the analysis of MLB The Show 21 with the new, the same and the bad of the game.

The new

Despite the criticism regarding the lack of renovation, the truth is that MLB The Show 21 makes some gameplay tweaks of the series although perhaps not all that the fans expected. The most notable addition is the new Pinpoint Pitching system, which requires players to draw shapes with the right analog stick to put the ball on the plate. Each type of pitch has its own unique inning, and if you get it wrong or spoil timing, the ball can end up on the ground or over the receiver’s head.

This style of pitching may seem at first like you’re trying to pull off a power in a fighting game. But you get used to it early and it makes it feel a lot more realistic. Also, if you don’t like it, you can always choose between four other throwing styles. But the new style of pitching called Pinpoint Pitching feels like a real makeover, allowing each release to feel different although it requires quite a bit of practice to master. After testing all of them for this analysis, Pinpoint Pitching was chosen.

It is not the only renewal that MLB The Show has had in this new installment. He too Fielding has also been polished. There is a renewed variety of animations that allow more versatility in the different field actions (Fielding: throw, grab, catch and stop the hair). It stands out especially with the raised balls. The experience with balls bouncing off the walls was quite good, in the sense that there were correct ways to react.

If you are looking for more in-game renovations, it would have to be said that if you leave out the pitch and field adjustments, MLB The Show 21 doesn’t seem to have been revamped enough. One of the main criticisms that I have read, and with which I agree, is that the batting system was not renewed. And with this I am not saying that the three options it gives you did not work properly, but there was no transformation attempt as with pitching.

The same

The first thing to highlight here is the visual renovation. If you expect a significant jump over its predecessor, you will be disappointed. Sure, this time the game at 4K and 60fps, but it seems that MLB The Show 21 keep using the old graphics engine. This is not to say that the result is not pleasing to the eye. No. The players and stadiums are represented in a lot of detail and you see the MLB licensing support. But the game needs to feel visually next-gen.

As for the game modes that we find during the analysis of MLB The Show 21, it must be said they are still the same 4, which are also sufficient. Road to the Show, March to October, franchise and Diamond Dynasty. For those who are not used to names, they would basically be: career, season, general manager and ultimate team, respectively. The season mode was the one that changed the least for this installment.

Franchise included a renewal of the menus and some renovations for the management of your team. Instead, Road to the Show did not have the renovation that many of its fans expected. I can say that I have enjoyed playing it during the analysis of MLB The Show 21, although it must be recognized that San Diego Studio did not seem very interested in making this mode more flashy. Finally, Diamond Dynasty, continues with the same microtransaction model of previous installments.

The bad

Something that cannot be overlooked, because it is significantly bad, is the online mode. While the normal game runs very smoothly, the online is full of drops, lag, delays, which are not only something visual, but also a gameplay problem. Although it is not that it cannot be played, because it can and you enjoy it, it feels that it affects the precision of the game, and therefore your performance can also be affected when batting. In addition to that there are sometimes problems connecting to the server.

For me, this would be the main negative aspect of the game although not the only one to highlight in this section. The other may be less important, but it is certainly annoying. It’s about the in-game menus. It’s okay for the game to retain its identity in terms of its own menu design, but they are not very intuitive and you cannot always find what you want. And finally, the fact that it is not translated. Sure, it is understood that this is a game for the US but with that they can lose casual audiences.

Some of the other negatives I’ve already mentioned, and I think it might vary from person to person. Many might consider the lack of renewal in the game a problem, although it must also be said that the game offers gameplay that feels solid and balanced. It was necessary to improve the game modes, Yes. Another thing that some might highlight here would be the issue of not offering a next-gen viewing experience.

In summary, MLB The Show is a game that offers a complete experience with this sport, which although it is generally very American, has its fans all over the world, where there are small local leagues and some larger national leagues. Undoubtedly, The best thing about this installment is that it reaches the Xbox ecosystem, having its release on Xbox Game Pass. We hope it receives the expected support so that it continues to reach the service in future installments.