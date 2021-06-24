Golf has not wanted to miss its usual appointment with Nintendo consoles, and in this case it is Switch’s turn with a video game that is once again developed by Camelot. The result? A title that is quite innovative in certain aspects, but also neglects others. I tell you about it in the Mario Golf Super Rush analysis.

Sport and Mario have been related terms throughout Nintendo’s history. The Japanese company relied on the diversification of its pet’s games to increase its popularity. The result? A total of six video games, including a Mario Golf Super Rush that comes to Nintendo Switch wanting to propose something different. And that is already a step. In fact, one of the aspects that have surprised me the most is that the game includes a story mode, and also with many hours of play.

I’m not going to say that this means that Camelot Software is back at its best. However, the game maintains a good level in terms of fun and finish. Although it is not as complete as I would have liked (modalities and more ideas are missing), the game system is very precise and the variety of scenarios is enough to keep you hooked for days and weeks. Not months, because unless Nintendo does a lot of updating work (it did with Mario Tennis Aces), the feeling is that the title lacks content as to sustain itself in the medium and long term.

In any case, and removing all this, we are facing a game of golf with all the charm that the Super Mario universe can provide. That is precisely what makes these video games unique. Take special hits on the ball, a pointed rock obstructing your path, some clouds blow to divert the trajectory … or directly play in a hole located in the domain of King Bowser. That and more is what you will find in the new of Camelot and Nintendo: a title that you may like, although always knowing well the limits of the proposal, which are not few.

Golf Adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom

The best thing about Mario Golf Super Rush is its adventure mode, without a doubt. The game proposes us to control our own Mii to embark on a modality based on touring various environments populated by the friendly characters of the Mushroom Kingdom. Some are just there to chat, while others sell you gear or sign up for the next tournament. Your goal? Simple: climb a particular career from beginner to professional level.

There is a difficulty curve that is given by the different routes that arise. At the beginning we played in Hierbas Altas, the typical golf course ideal for loosening up. However, problems soon arrive. In Rocky Lagoons, for example, I learned that I had to use wind eddies to avoid the different heights of the set. I smashed a lot of balls into the rocks before realizing that I had to stop and think about my next pitch, mentally devising the route to follow.

The usual thing in a game of golf is to hit the precision of the shot and calculate the fall of the ball well. Aspects such as the wind or the inclination of the ground are also taken into account. Of course, all this is present in this Mario Golf, and it fully complies in this section. However, here too you must take into account how the stage is designed, because you could find piranha plants, fireballs and a myriad of dangers that hinder your progress. All these elements establish the true difficulty of the game, adding a randomness factor that could play you some tricks.

For this reason, Mario Golf Super Rush is a game that has its difficulty. The tests consist of passing a series of holes and doing it in a very unique way. Another of the great novelties of this launch is known as fast golf, which basically consists of hitting the ball and running after it until reaching it and thus continuing with the strokes. The interesting thing is what happens between these movements, because you can collect coins along the way, give special accelerations and charge against your opponents to lose time.

Although the addition of this aspect brings some originality, I have to say that personally I prefer slow and measured strokes, without crazy races or a timer that is watching if it takes more or less to hit the ball. So I must tell you about this particularity, so that you do not get surprises. Although tests with the traditional golf of a lifetime, you won’t be free from having to play this new way… and you may not be too excited about the idea.

What I have no doubt about is that the progression system is a success. You may level up and invest points in improving different attributes: hitting force, precision, speed, endurance and spin technique. You can also buy new sports equipment, such as clothing that improves your qualities and new golf clubs with which to make a difference. All through, of course, the coins that you are winning in the different tests and challenges. In this sense, a greater variety of proposals would have been desirable, since the regions to be explored are beautiful and loaded with iconic characters and elements from the Super Mario license … but little else.

Without too many options to choose from

Apart from Golf Adventure, the truth is that there are not too many additional attractions, or at least not so interesting. For example, the Golf a tu Aire mode becomes the free mode usual, with the option to choose one of the 16 available characters (and your Mii) to play a game of Traditional Golf or Fast Golf. Additionally, we have the battle mode for 4 participants, which is also available online, and consists of a map with two variants (one strategic and the other technical). The objective? Make three holes before the others. It’s that simple, but it’s also fun. I had the opportunity to test it with other players and the experience is worth it, although the number of maps is currently insufficient.

Comment that the game in local network and Internet It is also available for Traditional Golf and Fast Golf, with a maximum of four participants (two can play on the same console). The experience in my tests was good, with hardly any lag, although we will have to wait for the launch to check the behavior of the connections. For now, adding multiplayer is a success in this type of experience, although I have the feeling that once again Nintendo has been left half.

The graphic section could have given a lot more of itself.

Of course, when it comes to gaming experience, the title is outstanding. Control is very accurate and satisfying, without frustrations derived from a bad balance. I have preferred to play with the traditional controls (in particular the Switch Pro Controller), although you have the option of using the gyroscopes and accelerometers of the Joy-Con to imitate a professional golfer. In general, the experience is satisfactory, and it is supported by a very careful interface in which you will not miss anything: green map, wind speed, terrain inclination arrows and much more.

The feeling is that Camelot and Nintendo have just gone to meetIn terms of graphics, we are facing a very functional title, perhaps too much. On many occasions you notice that missing polygons and that the textures are of low quality. It is a golf game and it does not need many ornaments, although the truth is that the more this type of title can shine technically, the better the better. In terms of sound, the game does not juggle either and settles for melodies that comply, but never go further. Audiovisually, it’s a pretty flat game.

And in the end the feeling is that Camelot and Nintendo have simply gone to meet, bringing a game of golf to Nintendo Switch that is enjoyable, but that in the medium and long term you can lose a lot of interest. This is due to the lack of content and to a game system (fast golf) that has not convinced me personally. It is an attempt to give action to a sport based on technique and concentration. The proposal is not bad and the desire to innovate is appreciated, but in the end what counts is that it has enough proposals, modes and scenarios … And there has not been enough success.