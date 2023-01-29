Analysis of HS Vision | The stars of the growth company field are tightening their belts in the recession

Atmosphere couldn’t be more different.

One year ago in February, a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine I wrote how Finnish growth companies collected funding pots of hundreds of millions of euros at an unprecedented pace. “Finland is promised more heavy rain of money”, I already anticipated in January.

It was only the middle of February, and space technology company Iceyeused Swappie, which maintains and sells iPhones mixed software company Relex had each told about giant investments.

This year, on the other hand, has started with the announcements of the brightest stars of the Finnish growth company field about collective bargaining negotiations, where even hundreds of jobs are at stake.

A software company Aiven plans to lay off up to 20 percent of its employeesalthough in May 2022 it raised a financing round of no less than 200 million euros.

Swappie, on the other hand, plans to move the production of its factory out of Finland, and the change negotiations will affect the employment of a maximum of 290 employees.

Does this mean that the Unicorns, believed to be worth billions by investors, were a bubble? Has the success of growth companies now flopped and all is lost?

Of course not.

Although negative news about growth companies is a sad twist, they are not the whole truth about the health and future prospects of the growth company field. So what does that mean?

HS Visio asked for information from ten growth companies that have collected more than ten million in capital funding for 2021–2022.

Two companies were found again, which are in the middle of yt negotiations. At the same time, however, many CEOs are optimistic about the future and are currently negotiating with investors.

What will the spring be like, will the number of investments coming to Finland collapse?

1. The runway must be enough for a longer period of time

On the market a clear turn occurred during the autumn: it is now more difficult to get funding.

In the era of cheap money, the operating logic of capital-financed growth companies was different. When investors received capital on favorable terms, companies were able to invest in aggressive growth at the front line.

“There have been companies that have had the idea of ​​raising new money all the time. There could have been a growth forecast based on large investments and cheap, readily available money”, partner of venture capital firm Lifeline Ventures Timo Ahopelto tells.

In times of cheap money, the winners are the companies that can grow the fastest. That is, to open new markets, recruit sales teams and acquire customers through advertising.

Now companies had to quickly change their strategy.

“In the past, money was extremely cheap and there was a lot of it available. Now there has been a turn in the market”, says Timo Ahopelto.

Even if you get financing, the terms of the investment are often weaker than before. The valuation levels of companies have fallen from their peak, meaning that if investors previously thought a company was worth a billion, its value may have fallen. In that situation, investors don’t necessarily want to take new money.

“If according to the previous rule of thumb, a startup had to have money for 9–12 months, now we are talking about 18–24 months. Or you want enough money in the cash register even until the company has become profitable,” says Ahopelto.

Corporate Runway, runway, must therefore be made sufficient. The capital received from investors has to be stretched over a longer period of time, and therefore there is less of it to burn.

To the same at the time, rising interest rates, galloping inflation and the economy falling into recession also affect the growth prospects of companies.

“Achieving almost 100 percent annual growth is really difficult during a recession,” comments the CEO of information security software Hoxhunt Mika Aalto.

“Many growth companies in our network have communicated that the planned financing rounds will not be carried out or that they may be expected to take place much later than previously assumed”, says Hoxhunt CEO Mika Aalto.

Hoxhunt collected EUR 38 million in funding only last May, and had big plans for growth, especially in the United States. However, according to Aalto, the market situation is now more difficult, and it affects the decisions of potential customer companies to buy new software.

“Hoxhunt’s growth still continues, but has slowed below previous forecasts. At the same time, we aim for profitability and aim for cash flow positivity during the first half of next year,” says Aalto.

Hoxhunt is in ongoing yt negotiations. The company has 126 employees in Finland, and the need for reduction estimated in the negotiations is a maximum of 29 employees.

This one in growth companies like So my own turnover is enough to run this basic level. On top of the basic level, however, there is new growth, expansion into new markets and investments in growth that have not yet turned profitable.

That’s why the interpretation of yt news also differs from traditional established business.

“Yt negotiations do not mean that the company is not still good. All the companies we have invested in are currently taking some efficiency measures. All except the small teams of companies in the very early stages,” says Ahopelto.

Yt negotiations also happened at the turn of the year Auntie, who develops mental health services. The scope of the negotiations included 70 employees in Finland, of which the company dismissed 12.

“At the beginning of the year, we had recruited according to our original growth plans, and the changed market situation also affected us. We had to adjust the strategy and we are focusing on profitable growth”, CEO of Auntie Mervi Lamminen tells.

Auntie told about her previous funding round of around 10 million euros in December 2021. It’s already been 13 months. According to Lamminen, the company has not yet made a decision on when new financing would be attempted. According to him, the current capital is enough for about a year.

2. There is still growth and new jobs

In part companies are doing well in this situation as well. Among others, the game company Hypehype, Virta, which develops charging systems for electric cars, and Enfuce, which develops a payment and card payment platform, speak of good growth rates and the hiring of new employees.

“We are constantly recruiting more people,” commented Hypehype’s operational director Teemu Mäki-Patola.

The hype got EUR 13 million in growth funding from Supercell in November 2021, but according to Mäki-Patola, he hasn’t exactly had to touch this money. Instead, the company has grown rapidly in terms of income financing. There is no need for additional capital.

For many of the companies that collected funding in 2021, 13–23 months have already passed since the last announced funding round. If more money hasn’t arrived, there should be news soon – or there could be trouble ahead.

Some of the companies also silently receive additional funding from their old owners to support their growth, but it is not customary to shout about such smaller, intermediate funding rounds in public.

3. Wave of bankruptcies or jackpots?

Last in the past few weeks, the path of several Finnish startups has also ended in bankruptcy.

Among others, Havu Cosmetics, which produced biodegradable lipsticks, Nukute, which developed a device for monitoring sleep apnea, wave energy company Wello, Helsinki-based mobile game company Skunkworks Games, and Digital Nature, which develops interactive art exhibition spaces, have all gone bankrupt.

However, it is something that is part of the everyday life of startups.

The essential question is, are there now more bankruptcies than usual? Do good companies fail for nothing? According to investors, there is no such thing in sight.

CEO of Maki.vc capital investment company Ilkka Kivimäki estimates that bankruptcies are at a normal level.

“If we have around 40 active investment properties in our portfolio, there may be 1-2 bankruptcies during the spring. It’s part of this activity, whether it’s good times or bad,” says Kivimäki.

In the bigger picture, Kivimäki does not see any dramatic change in the situation. He reminds us of the complete collapse of the capital investment industry that followed the bursting of the IT bubble in the early 2000s.

“That’s when everything went smoothly, and operations in Finland were at a standstill for almost a decade. Compared to that, not even a pothole is visible now,” says Kivimäki.

“In those companies that have taken more advantage with growth, we now have to reduce operations and seek to reduce expenses,” says Maki.vc’s Ilkka Kivimäki.

Butter be that this year we will not see very many funding rounds of over one hundred million euros in Finland – if any. Instead, investment pots of tens of millions of euros are certainly on the way, Ahopelto and Kivimäki believe.

So good news can also be expected. However, the market is alive, and the moods are mixed.

Even in January, companies have also reported financial news. For example, the heart HRV Cardio, which is developing a device to repair mitral valve leakage, received 10.7 million. The one who developed rolled oats Reetta Kivelä the new company Nordic Umami received EUR 2.6 million in funding. Woamy, which is developing a substitute for foam, just received a million.

“There won’t be explosive growth this year, but everyone can still be at ease. Investors have enough money in their funds, which they need to invest somewhere,” says Ahopelto.

There is also a silver lining in the midst of turmoil, Kivimäki reminds. New technological solutions are needed for the aging of the population and the green transition.

Yt negotiations, on the other hand, free up skilled labor for further growing companies. It’s called creative destruction, and it’s a good thing.