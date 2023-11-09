Group A of the League’s semi-final home runs included Águilas Doradas, the best team in the championship in points, Tolima, Junior and Deportivo Cali. This is the analysis of strengths and weaknesses of each team.
Eagles
STRENGTH
A CONSOLIDATED BASE
Águilas has changed coaches twice in a year and a half, but he retains an idea and gives it value. They also have the League’s top scorer, Marco Pérez.
WEAKNESS
LITTLE EXPERIENCE IN FINALS
After two very good campaigns, Águilas fell in home runs. He will have to fight against that to fight for the title.
Tolima
STRENGTH
GREAT CAMPAIGN FINISH
Tolima has had a huge reaction after the change of coach (David González for Juan Cruz Real). He has been finishing well and that is key in the finals.
WEAKNESS
HE MISSED A GOAL
Not counting last night’s game, he was the semi-finalist with the fewest goals scored (20). His top scorer is a midfielder, Yeison Guzmán.
Junior
EXPERIENCED GROUP
Junior has a group of players with experience in finals: Olivera, Didier Moreno, Bacca, Cariaco, Vladimir Hernández want revenge.
WEAKNESS
DOES NOT CONSOLIDATE YOUR GAME
The schedule helped them qualify (they faced two eliminated and one relegated), but the team’s performance is still in debt.
Cali
STRENGTH
AIR IN THE JERSEY
After starting the semester with relegation looming, the team gained confidence and not only breathed, but it was enough to qualify.
WEAKNESS
NOT YET CONSOLIDATED
The individualities (goalkeeper Rodríguez, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Luis Sandoval) have covered up Cali’s irregularities front and back.
