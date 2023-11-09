Group A of the League’s semi-final home runs included Águilas Doradas, the best team in the championship in points, Tolima, Junior and Deportivo Cali. This is the analysis of strengths and weaknesses of each team.

Eagles

STRENGTH

A CONSOLIDATED BASE

Águilas has changed coaches twice in a year and a half, but he retains an idea and gives it value. They also have the League’s top scorer, Marco Pérez.

WEAKNESS

LITTLE EXPERIENCE IN FINALS

After two very good campaigns, Águilas fell in home runs. He will have to fight against that to fight for the title.

Tolima

STRENGTH

GREAT CAMPAIGN FINISH

Tolima has had a huge reaction after the change of coach (David González for Juan Cruz Real). He has been finishing well and that is key in the finals.

WEAKNESS

HE MISSED A GOAL

Not counting last night’s game, he was the semi-finalist with the fewest goals scored (20). His top scorer is a midfielder, Yeison Guzmán.

Junior

EXPERIENCED GROUP

Junior has a group of players with experience in finals: Olivera, Didier Moreno, Bacca, Cariaco, Vladimir Hernández want revenge.

WEAKNESS

DOES NOT CONSOLIDATE YOUR GAME

The schedule helped them qualify (they faced two eliminated and one relegated), but the team’s performance is still in debt.

Cali

STRENGTH

AIR IN THE JERSEY

After starting the semester with relegation looming, the team gained confidence and not only breathed, but it was enough to qualify.

WEAKNESS

NOT YET CONSOLIDATED

The individualities (goalkeeper Rodríguez, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Luis Sandoval) have covered up Cali’s irregularities front and back.

JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO

Sports Deputy Editor

@Josasc

