I.In Germany, wolves have spread in the same way since the turn of the millennium as in deserted regions of Scandinavia and North America. This is shown by a study in which researchers from the Frankfurt Senckenberg Society were involved. In order to reconstruct how the wolves conquered new habitats, a good 1,300 genetic samples were analyzed.

Starting from the Lausitz region, after initially slow local reproduction, the animals spread by leaps and bounds over long distances and thus conquered new areas such as the Lüneburg Heath within a few years – despite the dense population in Germany. The genetic diversity in the new wolf populations was initially low. Nevertheless, inbreeding or mating with domestic dogs was very rare: the researchers only found evidence of a single hybrid. In their opinion, wolves could colonize large parts of Germany. Nevertheless, they would always remain rare wild animals, says Anne Jarausch, lead author of the study.

“The vast majority will never see a wolf in the wild”

Carsten Nowak, head of the Senckenberg Center for Wildlife Genetics, explains that their strictly territorial way of life does not allow for high population densities even in particularly suitable habitats. In Lusatia, for example, their number has not grown for years, even though they are not regulated by humans. “A pack is a family of mostly five to ten animals in an area of ​​the urban area of ​​Frankfurt or Hanover – much more is not possible with wolves,” says Nowak. “Even if there should be hundreds of packs of wolves in Germany at some point, the vast majority of people will never see the animal in the wild.”

