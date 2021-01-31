If analyzing one FIFA is already somewhat complicated to analyze two FIFA in the same year, it is even more far-fetched. FIFA 21 arrived on Xbox One last October with a much better delivery than FIFA 20, although far from the best installments of this franchise in the past generation. How should I approach the analysis of a game that is so similar to FIFA 21 that we have already played for several months? Well, it is going to try to do. Here you have the FIFA 21 review for Xbox Series X | S.

To start you should know that FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X | S is a free game if you have the version of FIFA 21 for Xbox One. So if you take advantage of one of the many FIFA 21 offers you can get it for 20-30 euros. Is the jump worth it? What’s new in this version of FIFA 21 to make it attractive to play? Well, the main improvement is summarized in a new camera quite in the style of Pro Evolution Soccer (currently eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer) and somewhat more polished graphics.

Making the leap to the new generation …

FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X looks good, but not as good as it should. A few weeks ago my colleague Sebastián told you that NBA 2K21 came to the new generation with a much better game than what we received at the time on Xbox One, not only with very successful graphics, but with improvements in the ultra-realistic and new animations game modes.

In FIFA 21 for Xbox Series X | S we find the same game at 1: 1 scale. There are no new modes, there are not even improvements that can take advantage of the new generation in a first title. The graphical improvement of FIFA 21 in the new generation is summed up in greater detail in the licensed faces of the footballers, who now react more naturally to light, sweat and redness from match fatigue.

How to update FIFA 21 to Xbox Series X | S

On the other hand, we must highlight one of the first next-gen improvements that the Frostbite engine used in FIFA has received: the hair. Yes, Tetsuya Nomura’s wet dream seems to be fulfilled in FIFA 21 as we have a unprecedented detail in the football players’ manes and fashionable haircutsWe can even see if Messi or Sergio Ramos have any gray in their beard. There is no game that shows us the faces of the best-known footballers with that level of quality.

Global lighting has also received a good push, as the stadiums will have a more realistic appearance and the difference between the day, afternoon and night matches, as well as the climatic variants are more than noticeable and real. The color has also been recovered and it is that FIFA 21 on Xbox One was a sad game, where it seemed that a sepia filter had taken life from the grass and the color of the game in general.

The new generation of consoles allows us instant loading times and in FIFA it is no less. If already on Xbox One X it took very little to start a game, on Xbox Series X | S we went instantly to the match, which also shows us new pre-match scenes with the players getting out of the coach, warming up or going out through the mouths of the stadiums to step on the grass. An interesting addition that takes advantage of licenses from fields such as the Wanda Metropolitano and Anfield.

The atmosphere has also been greatly improved, since in those official stadiums (more than 20 in the case of Spain with the enormous absence of Camp Nou) we will hear hymns and songs of the fans that will give us goosebumps, longing to step on the stadium to cheer on our team. I hope there is little left for that. In general, the feeling of match atmosphere has been greatly improved in the new generation, with NPCs in the stands with greater detail and movement that react better to the events of the match.

Finally, we must highlight the epic celebrations of important goals. Scoring the decisive goal in a game, sentencing the Champions League final … now we will experience the happiness and the epic of those moments with new celebrations that have been quite successful and hopefully they will expand in the future.

… at half gas

If I have told you about what has changed so far and the improvements that we now have, it is time to talk about what has not changed. In fact, if I had to talk about all this in detail, we would be here until tomorrow. FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X | S is a version with better graphics of FIFA 21 for Xbox One and some more details. Unfortunately it falls a bit too short to be considered a new game.

We will have the same game modes and, in fact, if you are regular Ultimate Team players and do not touch the other modes, I am 100% sure that you will not even notice many of the news that I have commented previously, since they are more common in the friendly matches and career mode. Precisely both the progress of Volta and FUT are saved between the version of FIFA 21 on Xbox One and that of Xbox Series X | S, but incomprehensibly progress cannot be kept in Career Mode, despite the fact that this is identical in both versions.

The fact that FIFA 21 was updated for free seems to have served for EA Canada to bring us an identical game with a few graphical improvements and a very similar gameplay, while other titles that have advocated for a paid next gen version yes they have justified that investment.

Would FIFA 21 have been more innovative and groundbreaking on Xbox Series X | S if it had been released as a separate game? Well, at least I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t tell you. What I have clear is that the current version has left me somewhat cold and I was expecting something more.

Is FIFA 21 worth it on Xbox Series X | S?

I am in favor of abolishing the notes, in fact more than once I have read the comments that you usually leave in the analyzes (among them those of FIFA) and it is increasingly clear to me that it is difficult to put notes and that his thing is to express it in the text , the difficulty lies in the reader reading the text (greetings if you have come this far). Today you will not find a note in this analysis, mainly because I think that any note I put would be unfair to your (and my) eyes.

If you have FIFA 21 on Xbox One and you have an Xbox Series X | S, I would recommend you take the leap, since only because of the playable improvements it is interesting to enjoy this next gen version, although surely after time you will end up with that feeling that “is the same”. EA Canada has a lot of work ahead of it with FIFA 22, both in terms of graphics and innovation in a saga that is increasingly tired.

If you ask me if it is worth FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X | S, I would say yes, try it and judge for yourself. In any case, you can always go back to the last generation version through backward compatibility