I’ve been tracking Ender Lilies since Early Access, and now that I’ve been able to play the full version of the title, those positive first impressions have finally been confirmed. It’s fun, well-designed, and capable of doing a lot with a little.

Every time I like them more this kind of games: the titles between Hollow Knight, Symphony of the Knight, Super Metroid and Dark Souls. Ender Lilies is one of them, he is a well-executed 2D “soulito” that you finish in about twelve hours, with a well-built and fantastically written world, with great combat, good ideas in the management of his character and with wonderful use of the stage and the two dimensions to make you jump and fight. We can include it in the league of the great Salt and Sanctuary and Blasphemous, because does not limit itself to copying its references, bring new ideas. In the case of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knight, it should be noted how well it uses the structure of its phases, obstacles and slopes to pose attractive confrontations, how great it is to customize the skill set of our protagonist, her evocative artistic style, the powerful meek sadness of his game world, how well designed his bosses’ routines and attack patterns are, and how skilled he is doing a lot with little.

When I say that a long time ago with little I mean that it shows that we are talking about an independent video game, and that resources are limited. The biggest problem Ender Lilies has is that his normal enemies they are repeated a lot. For each area we can find five or six different types of enemies, and they are the same in each section of that area. They appear again and again, again and again, one … But the game, aware of this problem, struggles to take advantage of that and turn it into a fortress. It doesn’t always work out, of course, but it does almost always. If you have played Super Mario Bros. 2, which came out of changing the sprite of the main character of Yume KAjA: Doki Doki Panic for Mario, you will remember that he used the stage so that we also did not realize that the enemies were always the same. The two show scenarios in U, in stairs, with mountains, in zigzag … so that we have to change, constantly, our way of killing them. Ender Lilies makes great use of 2D and platforms for it. And since enemies take a lot of life, it makes you have to break your head to get out of a constant succession of encounters. Another little problem you have is that has some frame drop when many elements are put together on the screen, particles in particular. It is not something that happens very often and it never becomes a problem for the gameplay, but it does happen.

But since not only with good stage design it is possible to break this feeling of routine 100%, Ender Lilies has another quality that is what has ended me fall in love with the game. As our heroine kills final bosses and hidden secret bosses, she steals their ability. It has two sets of three spaces that we can alternate in real time by pressing a button, so that from the pile of powers we will have to make two interchangeable builds. These range from melee attack, support and ranged attack, and we can only modify which ones we carry in the save points.

This gives you a great strategic point to the title. What powers are best for this area? How do they work in combination? Where can I find more sediment and souls to increase his power? And having all these skills ready is key if we want to triumph against the final bosses. The moment the girl stops moving and stops, the spirits of the chiefs appear with her, protecting it. This is part of the heritage of the game, and one more of the many interesting details that the history of the game contains.

Ender Lilies bosses are tough, but not frustrating

Ender Lilies bosses follow patterns and have phases. In each phase they are transformed and these patterns change, but not radically, but they add variants, change the tempo or introduce a new one. That’s why they manage to make you feel that you learn as they kill you; It’s not like when you play Dark Souls III and what a boss does at first then never has anything to do with it. To defeat them, we have to have our set of powers well configured, and even prepare a set for the first two phases and another for the third. They are not excessively difficult except for four bastards who have made me sweat and have forced me to level up a little to slaughter them. Special mention for a warrior who is very reminiscent of Artorias (you will see) and who has offered me one of the toughest and most exciting battles of this adventure.

He has hooked me despite his problems, so he is a recommended with all of the lawBut Ender Lilies does not always make us believe that we are not always killing the same enemies, because we do. There are sections that seem designed without passion just to make a space bigger; but they are the least, fortunately. And its soundtrack doesn’t help this either, which is magnificent, but it also repeats a lot. However, its level design gives such good moments, it hides its secrets so well; Their world is so interesting and their bosses have seemed so well constructed that I forgive them. The game will last you between 12 or 16 hours depending on how much you get stuck. It has three endings and it will leave you very satisfied. It’s beautiful, and it’s that perfect “little soul” to give you cane for four days and be enchanted with life. I liked it and it has hooked me despite its problems, so it is a recommended with all the law if you like this genre.