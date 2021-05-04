Analysis Nordea’s sharp rise in share prices may drive Sampo’s share sales as early as next week. When the adventure is over, the all-time great dividends will be distributed.

Sampo’s shareholders may be promised dividends of more than EUR 10 in the coming years, when the financial giant will be able to sell its Nordea shares. Such large dividends have never been distributed before, and Sampo will never be distributed again.

Finance company Sampo is expected to start selling its Nordea shares as soon as the six-month sales restriction imposed on it expires.

The sales can thus be seen as early as next week, as the sales restriction expires on Sunday, May 9th.

Sampo committed to a sales restriction, the so-called lockup, last November after selling the first tranche of its Nordea shares.