Tuesday, May 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Analysis Nordea’s sharp rise in share prices may drive Sampo’s share sales as early as next week. When the adventure is over, the all-time great dividends will be distributed.

by admin
May 4, 2021
in World
0

Sampo’s shareholders may be promised dividends of more than EUR 10 in the coming years, when the financial giant will be able to sell its Nordea shares. Such large dividends have never been distributed before, and Sampo will never be distributed again.

Finance company Sampo is expected to start selling its Nordea shares as soon as the six-month sales restriction imposed on it expires.

The sales can thus be seen as early as next week, as the sales restriction expires on Sunday, May 9th.

Sampo committed to a sales restriction, the so-called lockup, last November after selling the first tranche of its Nordea shares.

.
#Analysis #Nordeas #sharp #rise #share #prices #drive #Sampos #share #sales #early #week #adventure #alltime #great #dividends #distributed

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Prisons There are a lot of sick prisoners and people who have fallen through all the safety nets, the majority earn less than 675 euros a month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.