Analysis | It’s pointless to wait for the Olympics in Finland anymore – the idea is absurd

Analysis|For the first time, Finland was left without a medal at the Summer Olympics, and it was not a surprise. There are about ten top summer sports in Finland, of which at most only one in three can succeed in the same games.

Idea organizing the Olympic Games in Finland still raises its head from time to time.

There are still experts who can romanticize the fact that Finland could still organize the “old-time” small-scale good-spirited Olympic Games.

Everyone should understand that the idea is absurd.

You don’t have to spend more than a minute in Paris to see the scale of the Olympic Games to realize that the organizers of the Games for Finland have an impossible task.

Paris traffic continued endlessly.

in Finland for some reason, there is a widespread perception that Paris organized the Olympic Games on the cheap. No new performance venues were built, but the old ones were satisfied.

This is partly true, but the Paris Olympics cannot be considered cheap. According to conservative calculations, the budget for the Games is around 8.2 billion euros.

The 2025 budget of the Finnish state is proposed to be 88.1 billion. The budget for the Paris Olympics is therefore 9.3 percent of that figure.

You can give more proportions when you think about it Petteri Orpon the government’s savings of six billion euros.

If the debt were reduced by throwing a euro into the cash register once a second, it would take just under 32 years to pay off one billion.

As for the performance venues in Paris, they were all second to none. Bright and huge. For example, the La Defencé swimming stadium could hold 17,000 spectators.

Compared to that alone, Tampere’s vaunted Nokia Arena is a pale mirage.

In Helsinki, you could only compete at the renovated Olympic Stadium, but even that is unhelpfully cramped and small, if you compare it to the 80,000-seat Stade de France stadium in Paris.

Krista Tervo (left) and Silja Kosonen threw successfully in the Olympic final.

Finnish was historically left without a summer competition medal in Paris. Finland has not won a gold medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Reasons for the discount status of Olympic sports will probably be searched for a long time, but was missing out on a medal even a surprise?

I think not.

In practice, Finland has about ten top athletes in summer sports who can be expected to achieve Olympic success.

At most, only one in three of them can succeed. If things go well, complete success can happen once or twice in the three Olympiads, or 12 years.

The success rate is therefore very low. In Paris, not a single Finnish athlete hit that mark.

How high would Wilma Murto have risen without her injuries?

Sure There were also successful people in Paris.

The general athletes brought four points. Silja Kosonen was the best Fifth in moukari. Wilma Murto and Krista Tervo brought sixth places in pole vault and shot put. Lassi Etelätalo was eighth in javelin.

It remains a mystery as to which position Murto would have risen to without his leg injury during the season.

A skateboarder Heili Sirviö was at the age of 13 the youngest Finn of all time in the Olympic Games. The promise melted the hearts of the viewers with its fifth place and its positivity.

In typical Finnish fashion, for supporting Sirviö financially rose dispute.

It is frankly ridiculous to invest so much money in elite sports if no support is given to the possible success of the next Olympics.

Dressage rider Joanna Robinson and her horse Glamoularine performed at Versailles.

of Paris the successful ones can also include dressage riders. Emma Kanerva was in 12th place in the individual competition and eighth in the team points.

The sailors, on the other hand, did not succeed as expected. In the Nacra 17 class Sinem Kurtbayn and Axeli Keskinen a very valuable three-year project ended in seventh place.

It will be interesting to see if Kurtbay and Keskinen will continue Olympic sailing or if they will completely switch to open sea boats as professionals.

Boxer Pihla Kaivo-oja was one victory away from a medal in the 50 kg category. This is how the medal streak of the two games in women’s boxing was broken.

Pihla Kaivo-oja was a cheerful Finnish surprise in the Olympic ring.

In the other martial arts, two almost successes were seen. Luukas Saha was seconds off from the sensation but lost to the number one in the 66 kg series.

Wrestler Arvi Savolainen fought well against the Cuban world champion of the 97 kg category. Savolainen was already able to roll, but the opponent squirmed away.

Multi surely assume that working at the Olympic Games is one of the star moments of a sports journalist.

When I leave my 12th Olympics for the last time on Monday, I won’t really miss anything.

The overriding feeling is gratitude. The fact that, over the decades, I have had the privilege of reporting on stage events that create great emotions and memories.

If anything, sport is the deepest culture.

If you include the nine summer games and three winter games that I have attended, Finland has received a total of 42 medals. In total, Finland has received 480 medals from the Summer and Winter Olympics.

During the twelve Olympic Games, Finland has received 8.75 percent of its medals.

Sami Välimäki finished 45th in his second Olympic golf. The experience was still better than in 2021 in Tokyo. “It was a good feeling to play when there was such a big crowd.”

Arvi Savolainen (right) wrestled a high-quality match against Cuba’s Gabriel Rosilo.

Anniina Ahtosalo comes to the finish line in the road cycling time trial.

Badminton player Kalle Koljonen’s games ended with a calf injury.

Martti Puumalainen’s expression says it all after losing the judo match to Ushangi Kokauri from Azerbaijan. Puumalainen won a medal in Paris.