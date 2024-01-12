Analysis | Injured by the fascist speech, Halla-aho asked the police for help – this is how name-calling has been evaluated in the past

According to the European Court of Human Rights, calling someone a fascist is an opinion, not a statement of fact. On the other hand, an opinion can be defamatory if there are no grounds to support it. HS went through the police's decisions on defamation reports.

Susanna Reinboth HS

“Is it's a different thing to criticize something I said or do and express an opinion that something is a fascist opinion in my opinion than to make an out-of-context claim that a person is a fascist.”

This is what the speaker of the parliament and presidential candidate commented Jussi Halla-aho (ps) the criminal report he made in Yle's presidential election exam on January 4.