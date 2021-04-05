Analysis In the new children’s books, the true description of poverty is avoided so that no one is left in a bad mood

In the children’s book, Fyffe’s dog purse is empty for just a moment.

Livelihood related challenges and outright poverty are hardly reflected in the latest mainstream children’s literature, although the topic concerns more and more Finnish families with children.

An adult may find sweeping things invisible even relieving. In this way, it avoids that during the reading the child comes to mind tough questions about, for example, the slump in his own family’s financial situation.

More than a hundred years ago, the poor and the rich, on the other hand, were constantly contrasted in children’s books. Despite materially modest conditions, the poor were almost invariably described as mentally rich because of their values ​​in life and high morale. In many classic children’s books, poor orphans became rich through either a miracle, a sudden legacy, or their ingenuity.

In the 1970s, poverty was distanced from often photographed children’s books about children in developing countries.

At the turn of the millennium, on the other hand, a few children’s and youth books appeared, in which the protagonists faced poverty on a family trip abroad and were encouraged to participate in charitable fundraising.

Finnish the poverty that a child actually experiences today rarely becomes the subject of a realistic domestic children’s or youth book. Mimmu Tihisen children’s novel Small Number (Karisto 2019), Katariina Romppainen youth novel Sorry, that’s the truth (Karisto 2015, reprint 2020) and Pirkko Haraisen and Leena Lumpeen picture book There’s plenty to do, Emma (WSOY 2012, a joint institution of three picture books Mäkelä 2021) manage to describe the effects of parental unemployment on a child’s daily life naturally but without lamentation.

Especially Crete Angel An explanatory kit (Otava 2013, audiobook 2020) short stories Money shortage and Beggar raise a challenging issue without pursuing it. They tell the child, in a language they can understand, about unequal income distribution, different earnings patterns and even taxation.

Size the subject came to mind when I read about a cartoonist Juban (right) Jussi Tuomola) recently published picture book for infants Fyffe is penniless (Ottawa 2021). It deals with poverty, but distances it from the fairy-tale world of the humanized animal in a way typical of children’s literature.

The Fyffe dog wakes up in the morning to a starving hunger. The pantry and purse are empty. On the way to the bank, Fyffe greedily looks at the delicacies of the shop windows. At the bank, it withdraws its account and buys itself food on the return trip. By bedtime, Fyffe’s stomach was no longer growling.

Fast and unrealistic plot twists are part of children’s literature. Often, as here, it is desired to give the reader a basic, happy ending.

However, there are about 120,000 children living in low-income families in Finland, which means that one in seven children is specifically affected by poverty. The corona epidemic has caused many parents of young children loss of earnings, layoffs and layoffs over the past year.

In real life, the equation between a grumpy stomach and a bank account balance is not as easy to solve as in Juba’s children’s book. The literature would provide a good channel to discuss the topic with children.