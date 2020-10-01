The same thing happens with the intellectuals as with the Social Democracy: you cannot talk about them without mentioning their death, their crisis or their lamentable state. In fact, they fare even considerably worse than that one, who at least manages to win a few elections from time to time. The end of the intellectuals has been cackling for about 40 years and they still can’t raise their heads. Regardless, the term survives, but already devoid of the aura that used to accompany it. In Spain it is still used to refer to members of some professions — academics, artists, writers or actors. Like when, for example, those pompous headlines appear where his pronouncement on some current issue is announced. “A group of intellectuals” says this or that and a whole string of people belonging to these professions mentioned signs the manifesto. But the popularity of some of them – think of the recent cases of Richard Gere or Javier Bardem with the refugee crisis of the Open arms– it does not simply make them “intellectuals”; they are popular people who make their laudable political commitment public. Point.

The classical intellectual, the “true” one, is the one whose opinion took on special importance because it was backed by the extraordinary prestige that he had earned in the field in which he excelled, generally in thought, science or literature. Their opinions deserved more attention because they were supposed to be founded on better arguments. What an ordinary professor at an Italian university said was not the same as what came out of the pen of a Bobbio or a Umberto Eco. His capacity to be read or listened to with attention has always been greater than that of any other mortal. But, beware! Their excellence in a certain field of knowledge did not in itself grant them a safe conduct to obtain greater influence. A good example in this regard, as Richard Rorty reminds us, is the case of Heidegger, “the best philosopher of the 20th century and at the same time a façade (redneck) of the Black Forest ”. Cases of these abound, such as when Foucault enthusiastically spoke in favor of Ayatollah Khomeini, or when, closer in time, the Chomsky or Zizek began to rampage. Good political judgment, as Hannah Arendt said, is not necessarily associated with intellectual ability or academic success.

In any case, and this is also part of the intellectual’s profile, there was always some provocation in his interventions, they were not limited to the healthy exercise of criticism without further ado; they revealed new and original perspectives on reality and confronted us with our own contradictions. Perhaps that is why many of them officiated as “impeccable priests” (as the political theorist Rafael del Águila called them), always on the side of the ethics of conviction and oblivious to the inevitable dilemmatic nature of most political decisions. His role was not to facilitate the decision of the ruler, but to shake consciences, although sometimes, as in the case of Sartre, he lost his partisanship, just the opposite of what we found in Camus or Orwell, whose autonomy thought was a house brand.

Some liked overreaction, exaggeration or, as in Foucault’s case, “destroying the evidences and universals, showing in the inertias and restrictions of the present the weak points, the openings, the lines of force.” More modest, but therefore no less effective, It seems to us the position of Habermas, for whom the fundamental attribute of the intellectual is the “avant-garde smell for relevance.” For him, the fundamental point is “to detect important issues, present fertile theses and broaden the spectrum of relevant issues in order to improve the deplorable level of public debates.” Perhaps in this game between reasonableness and provocation was the key that made his public action more or less listened to and followed, more or less respected.

The expert appears

Little by little, however, his reign in public space was replaced by that of the experts. The new complexity of an increasingly technocratic politics meant that our understanding of what was happening required the continuous use of specialists of different kinds. The great discourses of the philosophical-moral tutelage of the classical intellectual thus gave way to “expert analysis.” This more effectively complemented the news of the day to day than the possible reflections of the sage. The academic world, moreover, soon stopped offering generalists and only promoted specialization. On the other hand, there were already less and less of the historical intellectuals, who were also being replaced by what the Anglo-Saxons call public intellectuals, who think based on their specialty and prestige, such as Francis Fukuyama, Steven Pinker, Yuval Noah Harari, Niall Ferguson …, and who have in common being almost always under the public spotlight. Many of them – not necessarily those mentioned here – possess, as Daniel W. Drezner points out in The Ideas Industry, a privileged access to the “market of ideas”, which is not exempt from mediations and where large economic interests also play their role in promoting one or other reflections. That of the classic intellectual of “telling the truth to power” would turn into the opposite: it is the powers that be who try to define what the truth is by looking for the appropriate spokespersons, whether they are thinkers or think tanks.

Jean-Paul Sartre, at the Sorbonne University in May 1968. Bruno Barbey / Magnum Photos

Intellectuals and post-truth politics

The fact is that, when entering this phase of post-truth politics, there is no longer any way to impose “truths” that are worthwhile. Come from the intellectuals, the experts or the public intellectuals. Not surprisingly, they all belong to an elite and that places them already a priori under suspicion. Unless, of course, they defend the positions that matter to us. The current vituperation of the elites has also extended to those who had the function of guiding us. Ortega was wrong. We had to wait for the expansion of social networks for the true rebellion of the masses to take place, although now they have taken the form of virtual swarms. Behind this is, of course, the process of disintermediation, which has broken with the monopoly of the traditional media to exercise its protection over public opinion. Or the potential possibility of direct access to knowledge that until now was only accessible to a group of initiates. Or the predominance of affects over cognition – “I only find convincing what fits with my feelings” -. Or the enormous political polarization that thrives on a tribalized consumption of information and discussion (the famous echo chambers). Or the disappearance of deliberation behind the merely expressive.

Greta Thunberg gets more attention than the philosopher Bruno Latour, great expert on climate change

The result of all this is a general loss of auctoritas by institutions, groups or people who until then fulfilled that guiding function of which we spoke before. And among them are, of course, the intellectuals. Because there are, only that their influence is less and less in this society that is projected on an increasingly fragmented scenario and is dominated by a cold economy of attention. Those who make the most noise are served, not those who provide the best arguments; or the ugliest and most provocative, like Michel Houellebecq, who is always interviewed with relish; or those who use novel strategies in defense of a certain cause. Not surprisingly, teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg has garnered far more attention than any of the writings of Bruno Latour, the philosopher who has dealt with the climate disaster the most and best.

The gathering of opinion

We cannot forget, however, that democracy has always had a peculiar relationship with the truth. Democracy is the government of opinion, not that of Platonic philosophers or scientists. And although those can always enlighten us, in the end the majority opinion decides, which does not have to be the most founded on reason. That is why the theorists of democracy have advocated the need to subject different opinions to the test of public deliberation. And this is where intellectuals are welcome, those who alert us to dimensions of reality that sometimes escape us. The problem is that most of them have been carried away by polarization and have joined some of the parts of this new policy of irreconcilable factions. With this they go from being intellectuals to becoming ideologues, rationalizers of one or other opinions. Autonomous thinking fades or loses its resonance behind the noise of the networks. Others insist on pedantic disquisitions digestible only for those who are well anchored in the increasingly minority humanistic subculture.

However, I have for me that those who have given the finishing touch to the intellectuals have been, curiously, the tertullians, if we can generalize among such a wide and varied group. Due to the very dynamics of the invention, the fleeting and almost improvised analysis —the “quick thinking” – and the promotion of the contrast of opinions, the message that is transmitted is that everything is debatable. And without making great efforts. Even in those subjects that would require the use of expert knowledge. Who, then, are these intellectuals —or experts— who dare to impose a single vision of reality on us when I already have that of “mine”? It is not surprising, then, that once “impeccable priests” are being abandoned to uncritically follow ruthless populist leaders. The argumentative reason is being replaced little by little by the cacophony of opinions without support or the emotional reinforcement of the new slogans. Yes, I fear that the end of the intellectuals has all the signs of being a self-fulfilling prophecy