The Red Bull Pressure Cooker

In all these months of Turbulence at Red BullMax Verstappen repeated like a mantra the need to have a serene environment around him, trying to stay away from controversy as much as possible. The Dutch champion has always been determined to focus solely on the events on the track and has repeatedly encouraged the team to raise the level of performance, in light of the newfound speed of rival teams.

But Christian Horner and the pair formed by Helmut Marko and Jos Verstappen have lived weeks worthy of a TV series, between internal plots to exclude each other, poisonous statements to the press and real arguments immortalized by photographers in the paddock. In this clear chaos Toto Wolff then revealed himself slylythe big boss of Mercedes F1, who has begun to weave a ruthless courtship to Max Verstappen with the aim of bringing him into the team as early as next season, despite a contract valid until 2028.

A contract that appeared to be anything but safe, given the existence of a clause that allowed the Dutch driver to free himself in the event that Helmut Marko left – voluntarily or not – his position in the team.

Marko had renewed his agreement last winter with Red Bull GmbH (the Austrian branch of the company), extending it until 2026 as a consultant to Red Bull Racing and team director – the latter position shared with Horner.

The ‘Marko clause’ had instead been inserted into Max Verstappen’s contract without Christian Horner’s knowledge and was therefore a sort of pending farewell threat to Red Bull. And it was made public when Marko was delivered – and then hastily withdrawn after Verstappen’s outburst – the letter of dismissal in Jeddah.

Verstappen-Mercedes soap opera is over: driver safe for 2025 thanks to Marko

Despite the sirens coming from Mercedes, Max Verstappen’s 2025 will be with Red Bull HondaThe Dutch driver guaranteed that he has no intention of changing air and what happened yesterday, with the ‘side letter’ added to Marko’s contract has definitively put an end to a possible change of team for next season.

The ‘side letter’ is a document that is added to an existing agreement, which specifies or modifies one or more aspects of it. Convinced by Oliver Mintzlaff, Helmut Marko – surprisingly – has committed to signing a binding agreement in which he specifies and guarantees his permanence for the entire duration of the contract.

At the same time, Max Verstappen has promised Red Bull that he will not leave the team if Marko is unable to fulfill his contractfor example for health reasons.

The agreement between Max and the team still has some clauses, but performance-based and results-related of the team and therefore less immediate to activate.

Thanks to the patient work of the duo Mark Mateschitz-Oliver Mintzlaff, it is worth recording thaw tests even between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappenwho appear to have returned to speaking in civil tones after the controversy over the alleged WhatsApp messages and the former driver’s failure to attend the Red Bull Legends Parade in Austria.

In short, Red Bull has put peace within the team in writing and has secured Max Verstappen, with the aim of focusing solely on the track. With an increasingly threatening McLaren and a team completely dependent on Max, it is more necessary than ever to focus all energies on the season and on improving the RB20. Commenting on Sergio Perez’s recent performances, Christian Horner explained that the team “he’s running with one leg” and losing Max would have meant shooting ourselves in the only well-functioning limb.

Hence the absolute commitment to satisfy your champion in every wayalso to remove the performance clauses of his contract…