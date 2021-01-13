ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) – The major Swiss bank UBS has raised the price target for Dialog Semiconductor from 46 to 55 euros and left the rating at “Buy”. The below-average price development of the share in the previous year could be explained by the strong focus on the main customer Apple and the Adesto takeover, wrote analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in a study available on Wednesday. Paper remains one of his “top picks” for the current year. The semiconductor company is likely to record sales growth again in 2021 for the first time since 2018./edh/ag

