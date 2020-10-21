NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The analysis house RBC has raised the price target for BMW before the reporting season of the European carmaker for the third quarter from 55 to 74 euros. The classification was left at “Sector Perform”. Analyst Tom Narayan wrote in an industry study published on Wednesday that he is now focusing on the year 2021. For the coming year, he favors premium manufacturers such as Daimler and Ferrari, but also Volkswagen. In his opinion, the recovery of the global auto market, for which he has raised his forecasts, should be U-shaped./tih/ck

Publication of the original study: 20.10.2020 / 21:10 / ET

First distribution of the original study: October 21, 2020 / 00:15 / ET

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–