NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The analysis house RBC has left the preferred shares of Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) at “Outperform” with a price target of 175 euros. With the agreement between Volkswagen commercial vehicle holding Traton and the US truck manufacturer on a takeover price of 44.50 US dollars per Navistar share, “both sides would have got what they wanted,” wrote analyst Tom Narayan in an on Friday present study./gl/men

Publication of the original study: 16.10.2020 / 12:17 / ET First distribution of the original study: 16.10.2020 / 13:31 / ET