NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The analysis house RBC left the Commerzbank share at “Sector Perform” with a target price of 5 euros. According to a study published on Friday, analyst Anke Reingen does not expect an update of the corporate strategy until next year. However, their estimates already approved of the institute’s better cost control./gl/men

Publication of the original study: 16.10.2020 / 16:02 / ET First distribution of the original study: 16.10.2020 / 16:02 / ET